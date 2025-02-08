BYU Football Target Legend Glasker Discusses New Offer
Earlier this week, BYU extended an offer to local wide receiver Legend Glasker. Glasker, who is the cousin of star BYU linebacker Isaiah Glasker, preps just a few miles up the road from BYU at Lehi High School.
Glasker is quite familiar with the BYU football program. Not only does he have family ties to BYU, but he first got in touch with BYU during his sophomore season. He attended the BYU Summer camp last June and has been in touch with BYU wide receivers coach Fesi Sitake.
It was coach Sitake that extended him an offer to BYU as a wide receiver. "During the season, Coach Jay Hill hinted to me that I would be good at cornerback," Glasker told BYU On SI. "But Fesi likes me so much at receiver. A lot of coaches like me for both, but I'm being recruited as a receiver from BYU."
Glasker attended BYU's Junior Day last month. Junior Day is a recruiting event in July that kicks off the next recruiting class. BYU hosted some of its top 2026 targets, including Glasker and Lehi teammates Devaughn Eka and PJ Takitaki.
"Junior Day was great," Glasker said. "I had a lot of great connections and conversations with the coaches. My favorite part was being apart of the great BYU culture and to be with my Lehi boys PJ Takitaki and Devaughn Eka."
As a junior at Lehi, Glasker was one of the top wide receivers in the state of Utah. He played only seven games and he finished with 781 receiving yards. His 111.6 receiving yards per game ranked fourth in the state.
Perhaps most importantly, he played his best in the biggest moments. In the 6A Semifinals against eventual state champion Corner Canyon, Glasker had 10 receptions for 129 yards and 4 touchdowns. He had a receiving touchdown in overtime to keep Lehi's season alive until a missed PAT ended the game at 35-34.
In an earlier game against Lone Peak, Glasker hauled in 8 receptions for 230 yards and 2 touchdowns.
Glasker is quick off the line of scrimmage, he possesses the speed of a deep threat wide receiver, and he has excellent hands. He is dangerous after the catch and can absorb contact through his routes.
Glasker holds competing offers from UNLV, Hawaii, Colorado State, Utah State, and Weber State at this point in the process. He is a candidate to pick up more offers during the Spring evaluation window.
On what will be the most important factors in his decision, Glasker said. "I look at who has my best, authentic interest in mind and who will take me to the next level. [Also, the school that can] transform my athletic ability and make me a great man. Also, being apart of a very positive culture is very important to me."
Legend, who describes his cousin Isaiah as his role model, will likely lean on the BYU linebacker for advice during his recruitment. "Isaiah is my role model I look up to him. He has given me so much amazing advice. He said BYU is the greatest place he’s ever been."
Legend and his Lehi teammates will be names to follow during the 2026 recruiting class. PJ Takitaki is already committed to BYU, while Legend and Devaughn will be top targets over the next several months.