BYU Four-Star WR Target Sam Turner Commits to Georgia Tech
On Sunday, BYU wide receiver target and four-star prospect Sam Turner committed to Georgia Tech. Turner took a visit to Georgia Tech over the weekend and, after the visit, committed to the Yellow Jackets. His college decision came earlier than expected. A few weeks ago, Turner announced his plans to officially visit BYU from June 20-23. Turner could still take an official visit to BYU, but it will be an uphill battle to flip the Georgia native from an in-state school.
Georgia Tech and BYU have found themselves in a trio of recruiting battles over the last year. First, Georgia Tech tried to flip BYU commit Tre Alexander before signing day. Then, top BYU quarterback target Grady Adamson picked up an offer from Georgia Tech and committed soon thereafter. Turner is the third player to be recruited by both Georgia Tech and BYU over the last year. Just like Georgia Tech did with Tre Alexander, BYU would love an opportunity to at least get Turner on campus to try to change his mind.
BYU has recruited Turner since January when he picked up a BYU offer. He picked up other competing offers from Georgia, Mississippi State, Indiana, Maryland, USF, and East Carolina among others.
Historically speaking, BYU has never had a lot of recruiting success in Georgia. Last recruiting cycle, however, BYU landed Atlanta native Tre Alexander. The Alexander connection is an important one in the recruitment of Sam Turner. Alexander and Turner were high school teammates - they both prepped at Southwest Dekalb High School in Atlanta.
If Turner ends up going through with his BYU visit, Alexander will undoubtedly be the player host when Turner gets to Provo for his official visit.
Getting him on campus is BYU's only chance to flip his commitment. The Cougars have a high success rate when they can get recruits on campus. If BYU can show Turner why BYU is the best place for his future and his development, anything could happen. Before signing day in December last year, BYU pulled off a pair of flips in Sefo Akuila (Arizona) and Danny Saili (Texas Tech)..
There's a lot to like about Sam Turner as a football prospect. He has ideal size for a wide receiver at 6'2, and he is further along in his physical development than most high school prospects. He has the ability to beat cornerbacks with his speed, he runs crisp routes, and he can make contested catches. You can watch his junior highlights here.