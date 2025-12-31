Three More Players with BYU Connections to Enter the Transfer Portal

As the transfer window approaches, more and more players are announcing their plans to enter the transfer portal. On Wednesday, three former BYU recruits announced their plans to enter the portal when it opens later this week.

1. Sam Turner - WR

Sam Turner was a priority target for BYU in the 2025 recruiting class. Turner played high school football and is friends with BYU cornerback Tre Alexander. Alexander hosted Turner when he came for his official visit. He was offered by Auburn and that's where he committed and played his true freshman season. He was a four-star recruit.

Turner and Alexander have hosted youth camps together - they are very close. BYU has a lot of young talent in the wide receiver pipeline that will join the program in January. Turner is talented enough to consider adding even though he lacks experience.

As a true freshman at Auburn, he appeared in three games, so he will have four years of eligibility remaining.

2. Darrius Clemons - WR

Darrius Clemons was a four-star recruit in the 2022 class. Clemons came to Utah to play high school football during COVID since his home state was not playing football that year. He played his junior season at Pleasant Grove High School before returning to Oregon for his senior season. During that time, he was recruited by BYU and he picked up an offer from the Cougars.

He signed with Michigan out of high school and he transferred to Oregon State where he played in 2024. He had 25 receptions for 292 yards in 2024. He had over 100 receiving yards in a single game against Boise State.

He missed all of the 2025 season due to injury, but he is reportedly healthy and ready to play Spring ball at his next school. He has one year of eligibility remaining.

3. Luke Baklenko - OT

Oklahoma offensive tackle Luke Baklenko will enter the transfer portal after one season in Norman. BYU targeted Baklenko when he was in high school in the 2023 class, but he committed to Stanford where the spent the first two years of his careers.

In two years at Stanford, Baklenko made 14 starts and appeared in 16 games. He transferred to Oklahoma where he played in five games but didn't start.

Since Baklenko played in five games last year, he burned his third year of eligibility. He has not used his redshirt season, so he has just one year of eligibility and a redshirt year remaining.

