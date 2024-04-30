BYU is Starting Over on the Quarterback Recruiting Trail
On Monday, California quarterback prospect JP Mialovski committed to San Diego State. Mialovski's commitment was significant for BYU and offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick because, now that Mialovski is off the board, every quarterback that BYU has offered in the 2025 class has committed to another school.
On one hand, that is by design. BYU had largely moved on from Mialovski and started to evaluate other quarterbacks. On the other hand, BYU was left scrambling a little bit when Oklahoma quarterback Grady Adamson committed to Georgia Tech. Adamson had been on BYU's campus twice and there were a few reasons to believe that BYU was the leader in the clubhouse. Then his recruitment suddenly shifted when he got an offer from Georgia Tech. Just over a week later, Adamson shut down his recruitment and committed to Georgia Tech. BYU was locked in on Adamson, and up to that point, Adamson appeared to be very open to the idea of going to BYU.
Fast forward to today and BYU is, more or less, starting over. While BYU has relationships with a handful of quarterbacks in the 2025 class, they have to start extending scholarship offers again. And they must, must get this one right. BYU's 2025 class needs not only a quarterback, but a quarterback that can become a starter over the next few years at BYU. Since all other options are off the board, the next few weeks are critical for BYU. They must evaluate another batch of quarterbacks, find their top target, and land that quarterback.
11 days ago, we made two predictions in our monthly mailbag:
- The quarterback that BYU will sign in 2025 still hasn't been offered yet
- BYU could take a quarterback from the transfer portal if it's the right fit
That's exactly where the situation stands today. BYU found the right fit and they took Utah State transfer McCae Hillstead. Hillstead might not start right away for BYU, but he could factor into the future plans. Even with Hillstead on board, finding a quarterback in 2025 is critically important. And whoever BYU signs, they don't have a scholarship offer yet.
There are a few names to watch during the Spring and Nolan Keeney is one of those names. Keeney is a quarterback from Portland who is a member of the church. He holds offers from Boise State, Houston, Nevada, Utah State, and San Diego State. Aaron Roderick paid Keeney a visit at his high school right when the Spring transfer window opened.
It's not time to panic yet, but BYU will need to act fast. Quarterback recruiting happens early in the recruiting cycle. If BYU still doesn't have a quarterback by the end of June, then it will be time for concern.