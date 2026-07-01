How High Can BYU’s Recruiting Class Climb After a Pivotal June?

What a difference a year makes. On this day last year, BYU had justclimbed to the top of the Big 12 recruiting rankings. Fast forward to today and BYU is dead last in the Big 12 recruiting rankings as the month of June comes to an end.

At this point, it's the quantity, not quality, of commits that is dragging down BYU's ranking. Recruiting rankings are really designed to compare the top 15-17 commits of every class against each other. When you have fewer commits than that, the size of the class can work against you. In BYU's case, they only have 10 commits after the month of June, and one of those commits is a kicker without a ranking. In other words, only nine commits are counting towards BYU's recruiting ranking.

BYU still has some of its top targets on the board, meaning there is still time to climb the rankings by signing day. In this article, we'll look into our crystal ball and project where BYU's recruiting class could rank come the start of the college football season.

The Worst-Case Scenario

Even if the worst-case scenario, BYU is still going to add some quality players in this class. BYU has nine commits so far. There is a realistic path the contributing for all of them. A few of them, namely four-stars Jeremiah Williams and Blake Wong, have star potential. There are also some high three-stars that could push for four-star status by signing day like Moa Havili and Ryan Wooten.

This class might be small and that would translate to a low recruiting ranking. But in the era of the transfer portal, 105-man rosters, and the new 5-for-5 rule, quality really is more important than quantity. The quality of BYU's 2027 class is going to be high.

BYU is going to add more commits than it has today. In fact, we would wager that more of BYU's outstanding targets will commit to the Cougars than not. In the worst-case scenario, we would forecast BYU landing 4-5 more players and jumping a few spots in the rankings. In that scenario, BYU would jump up to 59th nationally in the recruiting rankings, sandwiched between Iowa and Illinois. As other schools add more commits, BYU would slide into the 60's in the recruiting rankings.

That would rank 10th in the Big 12 as of this writing. Even with four or five more commits, BYU's class would still be small. In that case, comparing the average star rating is a better measure of recruiting class quality. By that metric, BYU would have put together a very solid 2027 class.

The Best-Case Scenario

There are seven BYU targets that are still on the board: Uhila Wolfgramm, Moa Brown, Kyle Nabrotzky, Jag Ioane, Lakepa Satuala, Owen Leishman, and Peyton Higginson.

In the best-case scenario, BYU could land all of them. Adding those seven players to BYU's recruiting class would catapult the Cougars up to 7th in the Big 12 and no. 47 nationally.

Unless BYU manages to flip some highly-rated recruits by signing day, the ceiling on this class is much lower than last year's class. The number of highly-rated recruits in BYU's recruiting pool is less than last year.

If BYU adds those seven players to its 2027 class, BYU fans could feel good about a class that is small in quantity, but high in quality. In this scenario, BYU would have beat out other Power Four programs for all but two of its commits.

BYU also has a track record of capitalizing on the coaching carousel and landing some quality players late in the cycle. We can't rule that out, either. We are looking at this 2027 class through the lens of the recruits that have been offered and identified. There is still time for BYU to identify and add players during the upcoming season.

The Most Likely Scenario

In the past when we've done articles like this, there have been huge swings between the best-case scenario and the worst-case scenario. That just isn't the case for BYU's 2027 class. The ceiling of this class is lower, and we feel really good about BYU's chances with some of the players that were on campus for official visits last month.

A player like four-star Uhila Wolfgramm would swing BYU's recruiting ranking by 10-15 spots just by himself. Wolfgramm is one prospect that could really go either way, so at this point, BYU's ranking mostly hinges on whether Wolfgramm commits to the Cougars or not.

For the purposes of this article, we'll pick the middle ground and say a recruiting ranking of no. 55 nationally is most likely. While a class in that range wouldn't garner national headlines, the Cougars would be bringing in multiple impact players.

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