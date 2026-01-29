BYU Makes the Top 10 for Four-Star Recruit Bode Sparrow

Four-star Davis High School product Bode Sparrow is the highest-ranked recruit in the state of Utah in the 2027 class. Sparrow holds 25 scholarship offers including offers from some of the biggest brands in the sport. He has been a BYU target dating back September of 2024 when BYU offered him a scholarship.

On Wednesday, Sparrow trimmed his list of schools from 25 to 10 and BYU made the cut alonside Utah, Tennessee, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Texas A&M, LSU, Arizona State, and Michigan.

NEWS: Elite 2027 ATH Bode Sparrow is down to 🔟 Schools, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’2 190 ATH from Kaysville, UT is ranked as the No. 2 ATH in the 2027 Rivals300



Where Should He Go?https://t.co/7ZehFrt85E pic.twitter.com/2qJmaMpCNt — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) January 28, 2026

Sparrow is listed as a wide receiver by 247Sports. He stars on both sides of the ball for Davis High School and he could play on either side of the ball at the next level. Sparrow was being heavily recruited by Jay Hill before he left for Michigan, so it's no surprise that Sparrow was one of the first players that Hill offered once he got to Ann Arbor.

Even though Jay Hill is gone, that hasn't kept BYU from prioritizing Sparrow. It's no surprise that both BYU and Michigan are among his list of finalists.

In terms of national rankings, Sparrow ranks third nationally among wide receivers in the 247Sports composite rankings. He ranks 67th overall.

BYU Hosts a Large Batch of Visitors for Junior Day

While BYU basketball was taking on rival Utah in the Marriott Center, the BYU football program was hosting a large group of visitors for Junior Day. Junior Day is an annual event where BYU hosts juniors and sophomores for unofficial visits. The event typically coincides with a BYU basketball game, which was the case on Saturday. The BYU recruits took up an entire section next to the ROC.

Below are some of the recruits that were in attendance.

Peyton Higginson (2027)

Peyton Higginson was one of BYU's top targets when Jay Hill was at BYU, and he remains a top priority for the new defensive staff. He holds just under 15 scholarship offers and his stock will continue to rise during the Spring evaluation window.

Tytan DeJong (2027)

One of the top athletes in Utah in the 2027 class, Tytan DeJong already holds competing offers from Utah, Purdue, Stanford, Boise State, and Utah State.

Jag Ioane (2027)

Jag Ioane is a three-star edge with early offers from BYU, Utah, Washington, and UNLV.

Lakepa Satuala (2027)

Lakepa Satuala is the younger brother of BYU star Faletau Satuala. Satuala picked up his first offer from BYU earlier this month. He picked up a competing offer from San Diego State a few weeks later.

Toa Feinga (2028)

One of the top in-state recruit sin the 2028 class. Toa Feinga is a four-star offensive lineman that already holds 15 offers. He is on pace to hold 25+ offers by the time he signs with his school of choice.

Samiu Taukiuvea (2028)

One of the top in-state prospects in the 2028 class. Taukiuvea is an offensive lineman with nearly 15 offers already.

Eli Mortensen (2028)

Eli Mortensen picked up a BYU offer at Junior Day. Mortensen is on pace to be one of the top in-state wide receivers in the 2028 class.

Major Stokes (2028)

Major Stokes is a defensive end whose recruiting profile is just starting to blossom. Stokes is the son of Crimson Cliffs head coach Andy Stokes. Major holds 5-6 competing offers already, including one from Michigan. Stokes was one of the first prospects that Jay Hill offered after he left for Michigan.

Samuel Chien-Tauvao (2028)

Chien-Tauvao doesn't hold a BYU offer yet, but his recruitment is starting to pick up. He has picked up three offers from the Mountain West this month.

Malik Sika (2027)

An athlete from Saratoga Springs that is on BYU's radar. Sika holds one offer so far from San Diego State.

Jackson Chadwick (2028)

An offensive lineman from American Fork High School. Chadwick doesn't have an offer, but he is just a sophomore and a name to keep tabs on in the 2028 class.

