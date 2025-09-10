BYU's Most Productive Recruit is a Name You Probably Haven't Heard
It’s safe to say there has never been a more interesting time to follow BYU recruiting than right now. BYU currently holds a top 20 recruiting class according to 247 sports that includes BYU’s highest average recruit rating in the modern recruiting era. Here is how notable BYU recruits performed this past weekend, including Ridgeline star Graham Livingston: the most productive BYU recruit that you haven't heard of.
Graham Livingston
We've said it before and will say it again, Graham Livingston is the best BYU commit you haven't heard of. Livingston continues to fill up the stat sheet after recording 103 yards and a touchdown on only 4 catches in a win for Ridgeline. The three-star receiver has already racked up 536 yards and 9 touchdowns 4 games into the young season. Livingston celebrated the win the following night by taking in another win for his future team at Lavell Edwards Stadium.
Ryder Lyons
Lyons had his first tough outing of the season, going 21/32 for 177 yards, a touchdown and his first interception of the season in a 53-14 loss to nationally ranked Mission Viejo. Lyons was under duress all night long, as he was sacked 8 times, forcing a flurry of short throws to get the ball out quickly. Still, the week wasn’t a total loss as Lyons was plastered on TV screens all over the country in a new ad with Under Armour.
Brock Harris
Harris was held without a touchdown for the first time this season in Pine View’s run-heavy 44-14 win over Timpanogos. That doesn’t mean he didn’t reach the promised land, though, as he was in-house to watch BYU crush Stanford over the weekend.
Bott Mulitalo
Muitalo’s fourth game of the season was cut short on Friday after the game was cancelled early in the third quarter. The decision came after a fight broke out between Lone Peak and Nevada powerhouse Bishop Gorman.
Lopeti Moala
Orem High got back in the win column thanks in part to Moala’s three tackles and batted pass. The senior standout has recorded eight sacks through four games this season despite lining up against fellow BYU commits Jax Tanner and Bott Muitalo this season.
Kaue Akana
The four-star wide receiver committed to BYU back in June, but made his first appearance of this season for Orem on Friday. He wasted no time finding the endzone with a 15 yard touchdown catch while adding the game-sealing tackle to close out the win over Springville.
Matthew Mason
Local BYU fans haven’t been able to watch much of the three-star safety this year, but they should. The Arizona prospect added 9 solo tackles to his team leading total of 36. Mason has also recorded a TFL, a punt block, a blocked kick, 2 PBUs and 45 yards as a kickoff returner.
Legend Glasker
Glasker posted arguably his best game of the season, recording 57 yards and 2 touchdowns on 3 receptions in Lehi’s 42-14 win on Friday. Glasker is rated a four-star recruit by Rivals and On3.
Jax Tanner
247 national recruiting analyst wrote the following of Tanner following the 4-star tackles win over Orem:
“He was dominant on Friday night, showing every bit why he's a Navy All-American selection. Tanner is one of the most college ready linemen in the region, though his enrollment in Provo will be delayed for two years as he serves an LDS mission. He was excellent in paving lanes for the backfield to run for over 200 yards and went up against a strong Orem defensive line, neutralizing them.”
Tanner is among BYU’s most important recruits in this class.