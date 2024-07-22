BYU Priority Target Semi Tualanga to Announce College Decision This Week
BYU priority defensive tackle prospect Semi Tualanga will announce his college decision on Saturday evening, he announced on social media. BYU is one of three finalists in Tualanga's recruitment. He will choose between BYU, Utah, and UCLA. BYU hosted Tualanga for an official visit back in June.
Tualanga preps at one of the top high school football programs in the country: Mater Dei High School.
Mater Dei produces dozens of collegiate prospects every year. Mater Dei is the alma mater of current BYU wide receiver Kody Epps.
Tualanga picked up competing offers from Pitt, Oregon State, Washington State, San Diego State, UNLV, San Jose State, and Charlotte during his recruitment before trimming his list of finalists to three.
Tualanga is a little undersized for a defensive tackle at 6'1, but he makes up for his lack of size with effort, speed, and technique. Tualanga uses his hands to shed blocks much better than most defensive tackle prospects in high school and his pass rushing skills are refined. His effort was on display in this clip below.
As a junior, Tualanga racked up 61 total tackles including 13 tackles for loss. He also tallied 11 sacks.
The Cougars have been looking to bolster the defensive line ever since Jay Hill was hired as BYU's defensive coordinator. Sione Po'uha has been busy trying to fill the 2025 class with Big 12-caliber defensive tackles and Tualanga fits that description. BYU already picked up a commitment from Sacramento native Kelepi Vete. Getting both Tualanga and Vete in the same class would bode very well for the future of BYU's defensive line. Tualanga would have the potential to earn a starting spot early in his BYU career should he choose the Cougars.