BYU RB Commit Cale Breslin Enjoyed 'Elite' Game Day Atmosphere in Provo
On Saturday, multiple priority recruits were in attendance for BYU's 41-13 win over Southern Illinois. One of those recruits was 2025 running back commit Cale Breslin. Breslin committed to BYU back in May, and Saturday was his first opportunity to attend a BYU game in person.
The Las Vegas native made the drive with his mom, his dad, and his sister. "The game day atmosphere at BYU is elite," Breslin said after taking in BYU-SIU. "I know the stadium holds around 63,000 and has the largest capacity in the Big 12, and you can feel it when you're on the field."
A sellout crowd of over 63,000 was in attendance for BYU's season opener. FCS opponent aside, BYU fans showed up and made an impression on the recruits in attendance.
The crowd wasn't the only thing leaving a good impression on recruits. As BYU's offense put up 41 points, Breslin was impressed by the balance of Aaron Roderick's offense.
"A couple of things that stood out to me were the efficiency of the running game and the complementing role of the passing game. I think the coaches are doing a great job of making it difficult for the defense to tell if it’s a run or pass."
After the game, Breslin had the chance to go into the locker room and visit with his future coaches and teammates.
"Getting to see Coach Harvey Unga is always great, and talking with Coach Kalani Sitake in the locker room after the game was also great," Breslin said. "Any time I can spend time with my future coaches and teammates, I'm going to do my best to take advantage of that."
Four months from now, Breslin will make the drive up I-15 again, except this time he'll move to Provo. Breslin will graduate high school early and enroll in January. He will join the BYU running backs room with the chance to compete in Spring camp. As the roster currently stands, Breslin could make an early impact for the Cougars.
BYU will lose senior Hinckley Ropati to graduation following the 2024 season. Miles Davis, a redshirt (and COVID) junior, has one year of eligibility remaining, but he will be in his sixth year with the program. It's not guaranteed that he will stick around either.
That's at least one of BYU's top three running backs that won't be with the program next season and there could be more. Breslin has the physical makeup of a player that could contribute early. If he can grasp the playbook as a true freshman, he could be a candidate for early playing time.