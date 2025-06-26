BYU Recruiting Class Climbs Into the Top 35 Following Ryder Lyons Commitment
On Tuesday, five-star quarterback Ryder Lyons committed to BYU in one of the most monumental recruiting wins in program history. After landing Lyons, BYU has climbed into the top 35 of the national recruiting rankings.
BYU is hoping to add to the 2026 class in the coming days. In this article, we'll compare BYU's 2026 recruiting class to its Big 12 peers.
BYU is up to 14 commits in the 2026 class, including commits from a trio of blue-chip recruits in Bott Mulitalo, Brock Harris, and Ryder Lyons.
BYU Commits
- Ryder Lyons (QB)
- Brock Harris (TE)
- Bott Mulitalo (OL)
- Terrance Saryon (WR)
- PJ Takitaki (DE)
- Ty Goettsche (TE)
- Justice Braithwaite (CB)
- Matthew Mason (S)
- Parker Ord (TE)
- Kaneal Sweetwyne (QB)
- Legend Glasker (WR)
- Graham Livingston (WR)
- Sefanaia Alatini (S)
- Antonio Johnson (CB)
Team Recruiting Rankings
As of this writing, BYU's team recruiting ranking is in the top three in the Big 12. Team recruiting rankings favor larger classes, and BYU has the smallest class among the top three teams.
- Arizona State (27th nationally)
- Kansas (28th)
- BYU (33rd)
- West Virginia (36th)
- TCU (40th)
- Texas Tech (41st)
- Baylor (44)
- Iowa State (47th)
- Kansas State (48th)
- Cincinnati (49th)
- Oklahoma State (56th)
- Arizona (57th)
- Houston (63rd)
- UCF (66th)
- Utah (68th)
- Colorado (102nd)
It's early enough in the process that team recruiting rankings are not the best measure of recruiting success. At this point, a big recruiting class can catapult a team towards the top of the recruiting rankings.
Some teams, BYU included, have not filled out more than 50%-60% of their 2026 classes. For that reason, average star rating is the best metric to use at this point of the recruiting calendar.
Average Star Rating
Here are the Big 12 teams ranked by the average star ratings of the players that are currently committed.
- Houston - 88.29
- BYU - 88.05
- Baylor - 87.86
- TCU - 87.44
- Colorado - 87.54
- Arizona State - 87.42
- Kansas - 87.36
- Texas Tech - 87.20
- Oklahoma State - 87.17
- Kansas State - 86.21
- Iowa State - 86.11
- UCF - 86.04
- Utah - 85.99
- West Virginia - 85.88
- Cincinnati - 85.70
- Arizona - 85.38
This view highlights how strong BYU's recruiting class is thus far. In terms of average star rating, BYU ranks second in the conference behind only Houston. An average rating of 88.05, if it holds through signing day, would be the best average rating for BYU since recruiting rankings were invented.
BYU doesn't have a large class yet, but the commits they have are of high quality. If BYU can land a few more of the big names they are pursuing, the 2026 class could be one of the best ever in Provo.