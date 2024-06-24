BYU Running Back Commit Cale Breslin Discusses His Official Visit
Last weekend, BYU hosted a large group of official visitors on campus. One of the recruits on campus was running back Cale Breslin. Breslin, who committed to BYU back in May, is a cornerstone of BYU's 2025 class. We caught up with Breslin to discuss his BYU official visit.
"BYU has an unbelievable campus and elite facilities," Breslin said on his first impression of BYU's campus. "I can't wait to get up there in January." Breslin plans to enroll early and join the program in time for Spring camp.
The culture at BYU stood out to Breslin throughout his visit. "I spent a lot of time with the other running backs and met new people," Breslin said. "BYU is different, it's a place to focus, be selfless, and do whatever it takes to win. The coaching and support staff share this mindset. From the moment my family landed in Provo to when we left, it was clear that Coach Kalani is a great leader, and everyone is fully committed to his vision."
Breslin had a chance to sit down with BYU head coach Kalani Sitake and his future position coach Harvey Unga. "I had a great meeting with Coach Kalani," Breslin said. "He went over a lot with me, and his vision for BYU football is very clear. He's a great coach and person. I spent time with almost every coach, everyone is locked in. I spent the most time with Coach Harvey. He's constantly mentoring me and showing me the way so I can't say enough about his leadership. I'm excited to get to work in January."
On what surprised him on his BYU visit, Breslin said "The BYU Broadcasting Building was surprising and probably needs to be talked about more. It's over 80,000 square feet and everything in it is top-of-the-line. They are in over 30 million homes, and it's no different than a Hollywood production studio. How they tell stories about the athletes and the work they put in is unreal."
Breslin is a great pickup for running backs coach Harvey Unga. He fits the mold of running backs that have recently had success at BYU. He has the potential to contribute early in his BYU career alongside starter LJ Martin. His plans to enroll early will give him the chance to learn the playbook and potentially contribute as a true freshman.
Breslin, a three-star prospect and Las Vegas native, picked BYU over competing offers from Wisconsin, San Diego State, Indiana, Syracuse, Hawaii, FAU, and UConn. Breslin's recruitment was heating up - he picked up the offer from Wisconsin just a few weeks before his BYU commitment. Instead of prolonging his recruitment and waiting for more offers, Breslin shut things down and committed to BYU.
Breslin was selected to the First Team All-Southern Nevada Preps team after running for over 1,200 yards as a junior.