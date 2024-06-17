California Athlete McKay Madsen Locks in BYU Official Visit
Coveted California athlete McKay Madsen will take an official visit to BYU this week, he announced on social media. The Clovis, California native will join a large group of official visitors this week, and he will be one of the more decorated recruits on the visit. Madsen, a three-star prospect in the 2025 class, plays both linebacker and running back for his high school. He also excels in track and field where he throws the discus and the shotput.
Madsen was offered both by BYU linebackers coach Justin Ena and BYU running backs coach Harvey Unga. "The conversations were great," Madsen told Cougs Daily in an earlier interview. "First with Coach Ena and him offering me and talking about how I would be a fit for the defense. Then calling Coach Unga talking with him about running back and how I could benefit the offensive side."
BYU likes Madsen on both sides of the ball - they will leave it to him to decide which position he wants to play. He is coming off a highly productive junior season after which he was named to the First Team All-State. He finished with over 1,000 rushing yards, averagin 8.3 yards per carry, and 18 touchdowns. On defense, he tallied 75 tackles, 4 interceptions, and 3 forced fumbles.
Madsen holds competing offers from UCLA, Washington, Arizona, Arizona State, and Fresno State among others. He already took an official visit with UCLA locked in for May.
On what will be the most important factors in his recruitment, Madsen said, "Academic preparation for a successful career outside of football, location in being somewhat close to family, relationships with coaches and a team culture that I feel wanted and accepted in and knowing they’ll develop me with full effort."
Madsen excels in the classroom which has caught the attention of Ivy League schools like Harvard, Princeton, and Yale.