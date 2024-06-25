California Defensive Lineman Cole Cogshell Commits to BYU
On Monday night, California native and three-star defensive lineman Cole Cogshell committed to the BYU football program. Cogshell locked down his recruitment after taking an official visit to BYU last week. Cogshell picked the Cougars over competing offers from Boston College, San Diego State, Colorado State, Washington State, San Jose State, and a host of FCS schools.
Cogshell's recruitment accelerated seemingly overnight back in March after a strong showing in the Spring evalution period. He picked up his first from Montana on March 1st. He picked up 14 more offers in the following weeks including an offer from BYU's Jernaro Gilford on May 15th.
Cogshell is listed at 6'3 and 240 pounds. He is the type of defensive lineman that BYU needs to compete in the Big 12. He has good size and he is quick off the line of scrimmage. He lined up at defensive end and along the interior of the defensive line as a junior John Miur High School. He has a lot of physical tools that Jay Hill be able to utilize at BYU.
Cogshell is the fifth prospect to commit to BYU after taking an official visit last week. He joins wide receiver LaMason Waller, tight end Tucker Kelleher, athlete Ulavai Fetuli, and tight end Jackson Doman as 2025 prospects that have committed over the last week.
In total, he is the 12th commit of BYU's 2025 class. He joins LaMason Waller, Tyler Payne, Jackson Doman, Nolan Keeney, Blake Bryce, Cale Breslin, Ulavai Fetuli, Kelepi Vete, Tucker Kelleher, Sale Fano, and Will Walker.