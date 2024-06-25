Defensive Line Prospect Kendal Wall Commits to BYU After Official Visit
On Monday night, Mountain Ridge High School standout Kendal Wall committed to the BYU football program. Wall was on BYU's campus for an official visit last weekend and he decided to lock down his recruitment after spending time with BYU's coaching staff. "When dreams become reality," Wall wrote on social media. "Home sweet home."
Wall picked up an offer from BYU defensive line coaches Kelly Poppinga and Sione Po'uha after attending BYU's Summer camp. Wall was named the defensive tackle MVP of the camp. Wall is listed as a defensive end prospect by the recruiting services, but his 6'5 frame could allow him to play inside in college if he adds enough weight.
Wall's recruitment was just beginning to accelerate. He picked up his first offer from Washington State just over a month ago. A few days later, he picked up another offer from San Jose State. The Cougars were the first P4 program to pull the trigger and offer him after seeing him in person.
You can watch his full junior highlights here.
Wall is the sixth prospect to commit to BYU after taking an official visit last week. He joins wide receiver LaMason Waller, tight end Tucker Kelleher, defensive lineman Cole Cogshell, athlete Ulavai Fetuli, and tight end Jackson Doman as 2025 prospects that have committed over the last week.
In total, he is the 13th commit of BYU's 2025 class. He joins LaMason Waller, Cole Cogshell, Tyler Payne, Jackson Doman, Nolan Keeney, Blake Bryce, Cale Breslin, Ulavai Fetuli, Kelepi Vete, Tucker Kelleher, Sale Fano, and Will Walker.