Skip to main content

East High Tight End Matthew Fredrick Commits to BYU

Fredrick held various competing G5 offers before committing to the Cougars

On Monday, East High School standout Mathew Fredrick committed to Kalani Sitake and the BYU football program. Fredrick, a tight end listed at 6'5, held competing offers from Army, Nevada, Navy, New Mexico State, and Idaho before committing to the Cougars.

Matthew Frederick is one of a small number of local prospects that BYU has offered over the last few months. After impressing BYU's staff at camp in June, Mathew received an offer from BYU. Just over a month after receiving an offer from BYU, Fredrick jumped at the opportunity to play for BYU in Aaron Roderick's offense.

Fredrick has great size at 6'5, he has soft hands, and he moves well for his size. Fredrick plays in a run-heavy system at East, but he has the talent and frame to be a pass-catching tight end at the next level. You can check out his junior highlights below.

Fredrick is the third player to commit to BYU in as many weeks and the tenth player to commit to BYU as part of the 2023 class. He joins fellow BYU commits Pokaiaua Haunga, Saimone Davis, Jackson Bowers, Leo Pulalasi, Ryder Burton, Stanley Raass, Pierson Watson, Landen Chambers, and Miles Hall. Fredrick is the second tight end of the 2023 class joining four-star recruit and Arizona native Jackson Bowers.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Fredrick is ranked a mid three-star recruit by 247Sports with a rating of 86. ESPN and Rivals have not given Fredrick a rating yet.

Follow Cougs Daily for future coverage:

Facebook - @BYUSportsIllustrated

Twitter - @SI_BYU and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @BYU_SI

In This Article (1)

BYU Cougars
BYU Cougars

More Cougs Daily

Kalani Sitake
Recruiting

BYU Extends Official Offers to the Class of 2023

BYU could extend official scholarship offers to the class of 2023 on August 1

By Casey Lundquist27 minutes ago
USATSI_17496798_168390393_lowres
Cougars in the Pros

Practice Video of Zach Wilson Touchdown Pass Goes Viral

A Zach Wilson touchdown pass that went viral was reminiscent of his famous Pro Day throw

By Casey Lundquist2 hours ago
Big 12 logo
Football

Tracking the Latest College Football Conference Realignment Rumors

Your one-stop shop for the latest conference realignment news and rumors

By Casey LundquistJul 30, 2022 11:46 AM EDT
Gabe Jeudy-Lally
Football

BYU Football: 10 Newcomers to Watch

10 newcomers to watch as BYU kicks of Fall camp

By Casey LundquistJul 29, 2022 9:48 AM EDT
Landen Chambers Headshot
Recruiting

BYU Football: 2023 Class Off to a Promising Start

The data says BYU's 2023 is off to a promising start

By Casey LundquistJul 26, 2022 11:09 AM EDT
USATSI_17366303_168390393_lowres
Cougars in the Pros

Madden 23 Ratings for BYU Football Alumni

19 former BYU players were received Madden 23 ratings

By Casey LundquistJul 24, 2022 1:45 PM EDT
Saimone Davis Headshot
Recruiting

Texas Athlete Saimone Davis Commits to BYU

Saimone Davis is a 6'5 athlete who was recruited by BYU as a defensive lineman

By Casey LundquistJul 23, 2022 1:00 PM EDT
Jackson Bowers official visit
Recruiting

Four-Star Tight End Jackson Bowers Commits to BYU

Bowers committed to BYU over finalists Alabama, Washington, Arizona, Oregon, Auburn, and Ole Miss

By Casey LundquistJul 22, 2022 3:32 PM EDT