East High Tight End Matthew Fredrick Commits to BYU

On Monday, East High School standout Mathew Fredrick committed to Kalani Sitake and the BYU football program. Fredrick, a tight end listed at 6'5, held competing offers from Army, Nevada, Navy, New Mexico State, and Idaho before committing to the Cougars.

Matthew Frederick is one of a small number of local prospects that BYU has offered over the last few months. After impressing BYU's staff at camp in June, Mathew received an offer from BYU. Just over a month after receiving an offer from BYU, Fredrick jumped at the opportunity to play for BYU in Aaron Roderick's offense.

Fredrick has great size at 6'5, he has soft hands, and he moves well for his size. Fredrick plays in a run-heavy system at East, but he has the talent and frame to be a pass-catching tight end at the next level. You can check out his junior highlights below.

Fredrick is the third player to commit to BYU in as many weeks and the tenth player to commit to BYU as part of the 2023 class. He joins fellow BYU commits Pokaiaua Haunga, Saimone Davis, Jackson Bowers, Leo Pulalasi, Ryder Burton, Stanley Raass, Pierson Watson, Landen Chambers, and Miles Hall. Fredrick is the second tight end of the 2023 class joining four-star recruit and Arizona native Jackson Bowers.

Fredrick is ranked a mid three-star recruit by 247Sports with a rating of 86. ESPN and Rivals have not given Fredrick a rating yet.

