Versatile Athlete Evan Johnson Commits to BYU

On the morning of national signing day, California athlete Evan Johnson committed to BYU. Johnson prepped at Stevenson High School in Pebble Beach, California where he played football, basketball, and track. He was on campus last weekend for an official visit when he received an offer from BYU.

Listed at 6'1" 175 lbs, Johnson played both wide receiver and defensive back for Stevenson High School. His speed and athleticism made him extremely dangerous in the open field in high school, and it is his speed and athleticism that will give him an opportunity to make an impact in the BYU secondary. During the track season last year, Johnson was the Central Coast Section 100 and 200-meter sprint champion with a 100 meter time of 10.84.

Johnson flew under the radar throughout his recruitment. He is a developmental prospect that fits the mold that BYU has recruited at defensive back under Kalani Sitake. He is long, he runs track, and he has the athleticism that BYU can develop once he arrives on campus.

Over the next few years, BYU will need to restock the defensive backfield before it moves to the Big 12. BYU will lose the likes of Keenan Ellis, Kaleb Hayes, Isaiah Herron, D'Angelo Mandell, Malik Moore, and Shamon Willis to graduation. Bringing in young talent was clearly a priority for the class of 2022 as BYU signed multiple defensive back prospects.

With so many upperclassman returning in 2022, BYU can afford to let a player like Evan Johnson develop for at least one year and learn the defensive scheme.

You can watch his senior highlights below.

