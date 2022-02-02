Skip to main content

Versatile Athlete Evan Johnson Commits to BYU

Johnson is a three-sport athlete

On the morning of national signing day, California athlete Evan Johnson committed to BYU. Johnson prepped at Stevenson High School in Pebble Beach, California where he played football, basketball, and track. He was on campus last weekend for an official visit when he received an offer from BYU.

IMG_2131
IMG_2132
IMG_2131
2
Gallery
2 Images

Listed at 6'1" 175 lbs, Johnson played both wide receiver and defensive back for Stevenson High School. His speed and athleticism made him extremely dangerous in the open field in high school, and it is his speed and athleticism that will give him an opportunity to make an impact in the BYU secondary. During the track season last year, Johnson was the Central Coast Section 100 and 200-meter sprint champion with a 100 meter time of 10.84.

Johnson flew under the radar throughout his recruitment. He is a developmental prospect that fits the mold that BYU has recruited at defensive back under Kalani Sitake. He is long, he runs track, and he has the athleticism that BYU can develop once he arrives on campus.

Over the next few years, BYU will need to restock the defensive backfield before it moves to the Big 12. BYU will lose the likes of Keenan Ellis, Kaleb Hayes, Isaiah Herron, D'Angelo Mandell, Malik Moore, and Shamon Willis to graduation. Bringing in young talent was clearly a priority for the class of 2022 as BYU signed multiple defensive back prospects.

With so many upperclassman returning in 2022, BYU can afford to let a player like Evan Johnson develop for at least one year and learn the defensive scheme.

Read More

You can watch his senior highlights below.

You May Also Like

Follow Cougs Daily on social media for future coverage:

Facebook - @BYUSportsIllustrated

Twitter - @SI_BYU and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @BYU_SI

Evan Johnson Official Visit

Versatile Athlete Evan Johnson Commits to BYU

2 minutes ago
BYU Football Helmet

Carson Tujague Commits to BYU

Carson Tujague is the son of former BYU offensive line coach Garrett Tujague

13 minutes ago
Signing Day 1920

BYU Football: National Signing Day Live Updates

Stay up to date with national signing day updates in real time

28 minutes ago
Kalani Sitake vs Boise State all navy

Under the Radar DB Korbyn Green Commits to BYU

Green is a defensive back prospect out of Oklahoma

18 hours ago
Kalani Sitake

Rising 2023 Wide Receiver Taeshaun Lyons Talks BYU Offer

Lyons preps at Tennyson High School in Hayward, California

Feb 1, 2022
05C421AB-F5EC-41DE-99FC-81514C9168F1

Productive Florida Wide Receiver Dom Henry Commits to BYU

Henry led the state of Florida in receiving last season

Jan 31, 2022
94CBF21C-B9DC-41C5-BF66-5C6046A10412

BYU Football Recruiting: Final 2022 Hot Board

With two days until signing day, a last look at the recruits atop BYU's wish list

Jan 31, 2022
IMG_2140

Social Media Recap of an Important Weekend of Official Visits at BYU

This weekend, BYU hosted around one dozen recruits on campus for official visits

Jan 30, 2022