Four-Star Linebacker Braxton Lindsey Commits to BYU Football
On Monday, four-star linebacker Braxton Lindsey committed to BYU after taking an official visit back in June. Lindsey's commitment represents a comeback by the BYU staff in Lindsey's recruitment. Lindsey released a final four back in May that included Arkansas, Miami, Missouri, and Oklahoma. BYU's staff was able to get him on campus for an official visit, and the visit went well enough to close the gap and land a commitment.
Lindsey is a four-star recruit per ESPN. He picked BYU not over the aforementioned finalists in his recruitment, but also competing offers from Baylor, Kansas State, Michigan State, Minnesota, Oklahoma State, Purdue, Utah, West Virginia, and Wisconsin among others.
Lindsey is a native of Rogers, Arkansas. He plays on both sides of the ball for his high school, but he is listed as a linebacker by recruiting services. That's where we expect him to play at BYU.
Lindsey is coming off a highly-productive junior season. He played more snaps on offense than he did on defense. On offense, he was used in many ways but he primarily lined up at tight end.He finished with over 1,100 receiving yards. On defense, he played only 15 snaps per game but he made the most of them. He had 9 sacks, 5 tackles for loss, 10 quarterback pressures, 2 forced fumbles, 2 pass breakups. He lined up as an edge rusher as a junior.
Lindsey is another elite talent that Jay Hill will be able to utilize in the front seven. Whether he ends up more as a mike linebacker or an edge remains to be seen. Regardless, he will provide more depth and high-level talent to a BYU defense that has stockpiled talent over the last few recruiting cycles.
Lindsey's commitment is another sign of how successful the massive recruiting weekend was back in June. So far, BYU has only missed out one recruit of the 18 that were in attendance that weekend. A few more attendees are scheduled to announce their college decisions in the coming days.