Four-Star Offensive Tackle Austin Pay Took BYU Official Visit
Last weekend, BYU hosted a large group of official visitors on campus. One recruit that was a late addition was local four-star offensive tackle prospect Austin Pay. Pay, the younger brother of BYU center Connor Pay, is one of the most coveted in-state recruits in the 2025 recruiting class. He is ranked third among in-state prospects in the 2025 class by 247Sports.
Pay had originally scheduled an official visit to Texas A&M for the weekend. Instead, he made the short trip to Provo for a BYU official visit.
Pay is very familiar with the BYU football program. He has taken multiple unofficial visits and BYU is in his blood. His dad Garry Pay played offensive line for BYU in the late 80's and early 90's. His oldest brother Connor Pay has been a starting offensive lineman for BYU since 2021. His older brother Trevor recently returned from his mission and will join the program as a preferred walk-on.
Even though Austin knows pretty much all there is to know about the BYU football program, getting him on an official visit is still an important step in his recruitment. Official visits are unique, and landing an eventual commitment requires an official visit in almost all cases.
In terms of recruiting profiles, Austin Pay has the most prestigious recruiting profile in the Pay family. He is the tallest Pay brother, standing at 6'7. His length is what makes him a premier offensive tackle prospect. He holds competing offers from Oregon, Texas A&M, Florida, Baylor, Auburn, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, UCLA, and Utah among others.
The Cougars will have to beat out some of the biggest names in the sport to land Austin's services. If they do, they will have a future staple of their offensive line, just like Connor Pay has been for the BYU football program.
Austin Pay will be a top priority for BYU offensive line coach TJ Woods throughout this recruiting cycle.