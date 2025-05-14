Four-Star Quarterback Sione Kaho Discusses BYU Visit
In May and June, the attention of BYU fans will be on the class of 2026. BYU will be hosting dozens of official visitors including a growing number of four and even five-star recruits. Once the page turns to the class of 2027, BYU fans will want to get to know the name Sione Kaho. Kaho, a four-star quarterback, is BYU's top quarterback target in the 2027 class. As of this writing, he is the only quarteraback in the 2027 class to receive an offer from BYU.
BYU was the second school to offer Kaho a scholarship back in April 2024 just days after he picked up his first offer from Oregon. Since then, Kaho has picked up competing offers from Cal, Washington, Utah, Arizona State, and Washington State.
Fast forward to today and BYU is among Kaho's top schools. Over the weekend, Kaho was in town to compete at the Under Armour Next series in Salt Lake City. While there, he made his way to Provo for a visit. We caught up with Kaho to discuss his BYU visit and get an update on his recruitment.
"My favorite part would probably be the atmosphere," Kaho told BYU On SI. "And then the coaching [staff]...I've already been there for spring practice and so I think that's the biggest thing was the relationship and just the welcome from the coaches."
BYU's coaching staff has done a good job so far in Kaho's recruitment. In a separate interview, Kaho named BYU among his top three schools currently in his recruitment. On what has made BYU stand out, Kaho named the coaching staff. "Just coach Kalani, man. You know, him being Tongan and him being a head coach is, is probably the biggest difference. It was very, very different compared to Oregon and Cal."
The Kaho family have a longstanding relationship with Kalani Sitake. Sione's older brother is former five-star linebacker Ale Kaho who was committed to BYU back in 2017. Ale flipped his commitment to Washington and eventually ended up at Alabama. Even though Ale never ended up at BYU, Kalani is close with the Kaho family.
However, it's not only Kalani that has been a factor in Kaho's recruitment. BYU offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick and offensive analyst Matt Mitchell have a good relationship with Kaho as well. "It's actually a great relationship [with the BYU staff]. Those guys being one of those early offers in my recruitment has made an impact. Especially with Coach Kalani, Coach A-Rod, and Coach Matt...we just created a good relationship and I feel like they have that soft spot for me."
Kaho is from Tacoma, Washington. He has a big frame at 6'2.5 and 205 pounds and his arm strength stands out on film. Kaho has started at quarterback for Lincoln High School since his freshman season. It is his strong arm and ability to stretch the field that BYU likes most about his game.
Kaho has developed his game as a runner as well. Kaho ran for seven touchdowns in 2024 after running for no rushing touchdowns as a true freshman. "My freshman year, I didn't put as much running tape on my film," Kaho said. "But this year, I had a couple of rushing touchdowns."
Mobile quarterbacks have had success at BYU in Aaron Roderick's offense. Ever since 2023, BYU has almost exclusively recruited quarterbacks that can threaten defenses with their legs. Kaho fits that description.
Still, Kaho's primary strength is as a pocket passer. He threw for nearly 2,200 yards, 17 touchdowns, and 7 interceptions. He has the arm strength to fit balls in tight windows and he can put touch on the ball as well. He tells BYU On SI that cutting down on turnovers has been the primary focus of his offseason. "My biggest thing would probably be just the amount of turnovers and just taking care of the ball," Kaho said on what he is working on this offseason. "I've grown a lot since my freshman year."
Kaho could announce his college decision later this year. "I'm probably planning on just comitting in the middle of my junior year, probably the end. Just making that commitment and just making it known that I'm, I'm ready to go."
When Kaho is not on the football field or developing as a quarterback, he likes to kick back and watch anime and play video games.
BYU will continue to make Kaho a priority. He is currently ranked the 15th best quarterback in the 2027 class per 247Sports.