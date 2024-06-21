Four-Star Wide Receiver Sam Turner Arrives for BYU Official Visit
Four-star wide receiver Sam Turner has arrived in Provo for his BYU official visit. Turner's attendance is notable since he recently committed to Georgia Tech. Turner was planning to take an official visit to BYU all along, but he took a visit to Georgia Tech a few weeks ago and, after the visit, committed to the Yellow Jackets. It will be an uphill battle to flip the Georgia native from an in-state school, but getting him on campus is a step in the right direction.
Turner is one of a large group of players that will be in Provo for their official visits this weekend. He is one of two four-star wide receivers - he will be joined by California wide receiver LaMason Waller.
Georgia Tech and BYU have found themselves in a trio of recruiting battles over the last year. First, Georgia Tech tried to flip BYU commit Tre Alexander before signing day. Then, top BYU quarterback target Grady Adamson picked up an offer from Georgia Tech and committed soon thereafter. Turner is the third player to be recruited by both Georgia Tech and BYU over the last year. Just like Georgia Tech tried to do with Tre Alexander, BYU will have an opportunity to change his mind.
BYU has recruited Turner since January when he picked up a BYU offer. He picked up other competing offers from Georgia, Mississippi State, Indiana, Maryland, USF, and East Carolina among others.
Historically speaking, BYU has never had a lot of recruiting success in Georgia. Last recruiting cycle, however, BYU landed Atlanta native Tre Alexander. The Alexander connection is an important one in the recruitment of Sam Turner. Alexander and Turner were high school teammates - they both prepped at Southwest Dekalb High School in Atlanta.
Alexander will undoubtedly be the player that hosts Turner for his official visit.
Getting him on campus is BYU's only chance to flip his commitment. The Cougars have a high success rate when they can get recruits on campus. If BYU can show Turner why BYU is the best place for his future and his development, anything could happen. Before signing day in December last year, BYU pulled off a pair of flips in Sefo Akuila (Arizona) and Danny Saili (Texas Tech)..
There's a lot to like about Sam Turner as a football prospect. He has ideal size for a wide receiver at 6'2, and he is further along in his physical development than most high school prospects. He has the ability to beat cornerbacks with his speed, he runs crisp routes, and he can make contested catches. You can watch his junior highlights here.