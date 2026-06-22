Georgia Native Kamoni Adams Commits to BYU After Official Visit

BYU has added another exciting cornerback prospect to the 2027 recruiting class. On Monday, three-star cornerback Kamoni Adams committed to BYU. Adams, a native of Georgia, was on campus for an official visit over the weekend.

Adams had no shortage of college suitors. He picked BYU over competing offers from Maryland, ASU, Arkansas, Auburn, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Kansas, Kentucky, Missouri, North Carolina, Ole Miss, Syracuse, Tennessee, Texas A&M, UCF, Vanderbilt, West Virginia, SMU, Wisconsin, and Wake Forest among others. He took an official visit to Maryland earlier this month, but it was BYU that was able to land his commitment after he took an official visit to Provo.

Adams is 6'0 and 175 pounds. He was clocked running a 10.73 100M. He is comfortable in both man and zone coverage. He is able to be physical at the line of scrimmage and he defends with good technique. He fits the mold of cornerbacks that have come in and had early success at BYU.

Adams lines up both outside and at the nickel position for Kell High School. We like his upside as a future nickel in BYU's defense. He is comfortable making tackles in space, so he will give BYU defensive coordinator Kelly Poppinga some versatility when he is on the field.

BYU has slowly recruited the Peach State more and more over the last few years. Adams will join Therrian Alexander III as the second BYU cornerback from Georgia. Alexander weighed in on Adams' commitment after he made in public on Monday.

🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 — ✞ one of one ✞ (@therriannn) June 22, 2026

New BYU cornerbacks coach Lewis Walker has made quite the impression in his first offseason recruiting at BYU. Adams is the third cornerback to commit to BYU in the 2027 class, and he is joined by fellow commits Demichael Burks and Ryan Wooten Jr. You can make the argument that Adams, Burks, and Wooten Jr. is the best trio of cornerbacks that BYU has ever signed in the same recruiting class.

Walker has gone coast-to-coast to compile this class. Wooten Jr. is a native of Jersey, Adams is from Georgia, and Burks is from Nevada. He also had to go up against some of the biggest brands in the sport to land them. Burks, Wooten Jr., and Adams compiled a total of 59 scholarship offers.

Walker had big shoes to fill when Jernaro Gilford left for Michigan. Gilford was great in terms of devloping the players on the roster and getting them ready to play. It remains to be seen how Walker will fare in terms of player development, but if the returns on the recruiting trail are any indication, there will be no drop-off with Walker leading the room.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on X and Facebook for the latest news.