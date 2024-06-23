Georgia Tight End Tucker Kelleher Commits to BYU During Official Visit
Georgia native Tucker Kelleher committed to BYU on his official visit. Kelleher, a tight end, was one of a large group of official visitors in Provo this weekend. Kelleher picked up an offer from BYU just two weeks ago, and it didn't take him long to shut down his recruitment and commit to new BYU tight ends coach Kevin Gilbride.
BYU was the first Power Four school to offer Kelleher a scholarship. He holds a long list of competing offers, all from the G5 ranks. He holds competing offers from App State, Army, Buffalo, Coastal Carolina, Florida Atlantic, Eastern Michigan, Georgia State, James Madison, Marshall, Middle Tennessee State, Navy, Temple, and Toledo. You can check out his junior season highlights here.
Kelleher has a great frame at 6'5.5 and 220 pounds. He is a well-rounded tight end prospect that isn't afraid to line up next to the offensive tackle and block, and he can also run routes and make plays as a receiving tight end.
Kelleher is the second prospect from Georgia that has committed to BYU in as many recruiting classes. When Kelly Poppinga was hired, he vowed to recruit the Peach State. Through two recruiting cycles, his recruiting efforts in Georgia have paid off. Tre Alexander, an native of Atlanta, signed with BYU in December and he has the potential to make an early impact in 2024.
Kelleher was one of three tight ends that officially visited BYU this week. California native Stevie Amar took an official visit to BYU from June 18-20. Amar is on an official visit to Baylor this weekend and he has already taken official visits to Arizona State, Boston College, and Cal.
Blake Bryce, a BYU tight end commit, was on the official visit as well. Bryce is a legacy recruit that picked BYU over Arizona State, Stanford, UCLA, Minnesota, Louisville, Kansas, Duke, Cal, and NC State. Bryce stars on both sides of the ball for his high school. He plays both tight end and defensive end. He has a big frame at 6'5 and 225 pounds and he could end up on either offense or defense at BYU. His versatility and athleticism at 6'5 made him a coveted prospect on the recruiting trail. Should he play tight end, which we think he will, he was the first prospect to commit to new BYU tight ends coach Kevin Gilbride.