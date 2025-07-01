BYU Football Climbs to Top of Big 12 Recruiting Rankings
On Tuesday morning, Orem high school star Kaue Akana committed to BYU over 27 other schools. Akana held competing offers from some of the top schools in the country. He will stay home and play his college football just a few miles down the street from his high school. Akana is just the latest example of a coveted recruit committing to BYU.
With the Akana commitment, BYU has climbed to the top spot of the Big 12 recruiting rankings. The Cougars have also cracked the top 25 nationally. Perhaps most impressively, BYU is at the top of the recruiting rankings despite having fewer commitments than the other teams in the top four. Here are the updated 247 recruiting rankings as of 7/1/25.
- BYU - 15 commits
- Kansas - 19 commits
- ASU - 17 commits
- West Virginia - 22 commits
- TCU - 15 commits
- Baylor - 14 commits
- Texas Tech - 15 commits
- Arizona - 16 commits
- Iowa State - 17 commits
- Kansas State - 16 commits
- Cincinnati - 18 commits
- Oklahoma State - 12 commits
- UCF - 14 commits
- Utah - 13 commits
- Houston - 10 commits
- Colorado - 4 commits
BYU held a massive group of coveted recruits on campus for official visits a few weekends ago. While BYU hasn't landed all the players that were in attendance that weekend - a handful have not announced their college decisions yet - they also haven't missed on any of the players in attendance.
BYU should feel really good about adding more players that were in attendance that weekend. In fact, it's safe to say they are not done yet.
BYU rose to the top of the Big 12 standings a season ago. Recruiting at a high level is the only way to go from one-year contender to perennial contender. The Cougars still have more work to do in that regard, but the 2026 class is evidence that BYU can turn into a Big 12 power down the road.