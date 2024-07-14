Idaho Defensive Lineman Boyd Sorenson Commits to BYU After Mission
After returning home from his mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Idaho defensive lineman Boyd Sorenson committed to the BYU football program. Sorenson, who prepped at Sugar-Salem High School in Sugar City, Idaho, committed to BYU defensive coordinator Jay Hill. Sorenson didn't specify in his announcement, but will likely join the program as a preferred walk-on. Given Sorenson's recent return, it's also likely that he will be asked to grayshirt in 2024 before joining the program in January of 2025. To avoid injury, BYU prefers to grayshirt returned missions that get home in the Summer.
Sorenson was a multi-sport athlete in high school. Listed at 6'4 and 250 pounds, he starred in football and track. He also played some basketball. In football, he tallied over 100 tackles, over 30 tackles for loss, and 12 sacks as a First Team All-State defensive lineman. He primarily lined up as a defensive tackle, but he was also used as a stand-up defensive end. On offense, he played some fullback in a triple option scheme.
He was a First Team All-State selection in the discus and the shotput as well. As a senior, he competed in and won the BYU decathlon. You can check out a few of his senior highlights below.
Boyd graduated high school as an uncommitted prospect looking for a home at the next level. He had visited BYU on a handful of occasions, but it wasn't until after his mission that he committed to the Cougars.