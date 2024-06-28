Kendal Wall Discusses His Decision to Commit to BYU Football
Shortly after his official visit, Mountain Ridge High School standout Kendal Wall committed to BYU. Wall picked up an offer from BYU during their high school camp earlier this month. He took an official visit just a few days later and decided to pick the Cougars over competing offers from San Jose State and Washington State. We caught up with Wall to discuss his decition to commit to BYU.
Wall first got in touch with BYU's staff back in December. He was invited to participate in BYU's high school camp and his performance earned him a scholarship offer. Wall said the coaches were excited to involve his parents in that moment. "They had me call my parents so that they could tell them about it."
A few weeks later, Wall took an official visit to BYU to take a closer look at the program. "My favorite part was just hanging out with the players," Wall said. "They were a big part of why I committed. They were just amazing."
Wall continued, "It was unique because it felt like I was visiting family. I loved every part of it."
It was Sione Po'uha that invited Wall to BYU's camp and it was Sione Po'uha and Kelly Poppinga that extended the scholarship offer. Po'uha, in particular, made the difference in Wall's recruitment. "Sione Po'uha is one of the best coaches and if anyone was gonna coach me it would be him."
Wall's recruitment was just beginning to accelerate. He picked up his first offer from Washington State just over a month ago. A few days later, he picked up another offer from San Jose State. The Cougars were the first P4 program to pull the trigger and offer him after seeing him in person.
