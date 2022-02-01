Under the Radar DB Korbyn Green Commits to BYU

On Tuesday afternoon, defensive back prospect Korbyn Green committed to BYU. Green is an Oklahoma native that preps at Owasso High School in Owasso, Oklahoma. BYU cornerbacks coach Jernaro Gilford traveled to Oklahoma a few weeks ago to meet with Green in his home where he extended an offer.

"The conversation was everything it needed to be and more," Green said in a previous interview on his home visit with Coach Gilford. "He was very informative on the school and explained everything to me and my Momma."

Green, who is listed at 6'1 170 pounds, was on campus last weekend for an official visit. Since coming in contact with Green approximately three weeks ago, BYU maintained regular contact with the Oklahoma prospect. As a kid from the Midwest, the BYU offer was particularly meaningful to him. "BYU has always been really good and they’re moving to the Big12 which is very big in the Midwest." Prior to visiting with Coach Gilford, Green said he "didn't know a lot" about BYU. Mostly that "it was a religious school and a really good [football] program."

Green fits the mold that BYU has recruited at cornerback under Kalani Sitake: he is long, he runs track, and he has high upside that the Cougars believe they can develop in Provo.

Green received offers from a few smaller programs like Central Missouri and Washburn, but BYU was the first and only FBS school to offer him a scholarship. He told Cougs Daily that he was also in touch with Big 12 schools Baylor, Kansas, and Oklahoma.

