Local Standout Running Back Devaughn Eka Commits to BYU
On Tuesday, local standout running back Devaughn Eka committed to the BYU football program. Eka picked the Cougars over competing offers from San Diego State, UNLV, Utah State, San Jose State, Montana State, and Weber State among others.
On why he chose BYU, Eka told BYU On SI, "I chose BYU for the strong emphasis on faith, academics, and character development. The relationship with the Coach Unga was also very important. He has been open, direct and told me what he expected from me. BYU has a history of creating professional athletes and is successful in many other sports, not just football. The movement to the Big 12 conference was part of the decision for me. In addition, being a local athlete recruited by local school and having my family close by will make this experience something I'm really looking forward to."
Eka has been BYU's primary target at running back over the last several months. His commitment marks an important addition to BYU's 2026 class considering the attrition at the running back position over the last several months. BYU lost true freshman running back Cale Breslin to the transfer portal in the spring, and redshirt freshman Pokaiaua Haunga was removed from BYU's roster during Fall Camp for personal reasons.
On what he is most looking forward to when it comes to playing for BYU, Eka said, "I look forward to playing , learning and enjoying the fan base . I have attended games in Provo for so long now and it’s wild. The coaching staff is amazing and I'm excited to be coached by them."
BYU needs young running backs in the pipeline and Eka fulfills that need for the Cougars. He is the only running back committed to BYU in the 2026 recruiting class. His plans to enroll are still to be determined.
Eka is in the middle of a productive senior season for the Pioneers where he is averaging 96 rushing yards per game on just 11.7 carries per game. Eka is averaging a career high 8.2 yards per carry this season. He has also been a receiving threat out of the backfield. He has tallied 224 receiving yards on 20.4 yards per reception.
Eka has taken a step forward as senior, primarily with his speed. Eka has shown the ability to outrun safeties with leverage in 2025. He has also continued to prove that he is a physical runner. Eka is up to 190 pounds which is a solid weight for his 5'11 frame. His running ability combined with his receiving ability out of the backfield made him an attractive target for the Cougars. You can check out a few of the highlights from the first few weeks of his senior season below.
Eka reminds us of former BYU running back Squally Canada. Canada became BYU's starting running back in the back half of his career after backing up Jamaal Williams. We believe Eka could have a similar trajectory in Provo.