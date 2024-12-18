New BYU Commit Penisimani Takitaki Has Family Ties to the Football Program
On Tuesday, 2026 edge prospect Penisimani Jr. (PJ) Takitaki committed to Kalani Sitake and the BYU football program. We caught up with PJ, a standout edge rusher for Lehi High School, to discuss his decision to shut down his recruitment and commit to the Cougars.
For PJ, family connections to BYU played a major role in his recruitment. PJ is the nephew of former BYU great linebacker Sione Takitaki. Sione Takitaki tallied 237 tackles, 33 tackles for loss, and 14.5 sacks in his BYU career. He became a fan favorite by the time he graduated and moved on to the NFL. "From what Sione has told me, BYU was the best experience he has had. The environment and culture is top tier. BYU is where Sione met his wife today, he also stated that BYU helped him a lot spiritually."
PJ held a competing offer from Cal, but instead of prolonging his recruitment, he decided to shut things down early and commit to BYU.
BYU's coaching staff and playing close to home also played critical role in his recruitment. "The main thing for me was that I could have my mom come and watch my games and not have to fly across the country to see me play," Sitake said. "Also, the coaching staff is one of the best. They really know what they are doing and they have a great program."
During the course of his recruitment, Takitaki has grown close to multiple members of the staff, but he is closest with Kelly Poppinga, Jay Hill, and assistant defensive ends coach Tyus Moe. The staff refers to him as "Sione's twin".
Takitaki tries to model his game after former UCLA standout Laiatu Latu and future Hall of Famer Von Miller. He tries to be a dynamic pass rusher, can drop into coverage as needed, and defend the run.
Takitaki flashed his pass-rushing abilities as a junior. In one playoff game, he had six sacks in one game, including three sacks on three consecutive plays. He is rated a high three-star recruit by 247Sports, and he has the potential to push for four-star status by the time he graduates.
Takitaki is the second member of BYU's 2026 recruiting class and the second on the defensive side of the football. He joins fellow BYU commit Justice Brathwaite who also has family connections to the BYU football program.