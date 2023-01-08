Offensive Line Transfer Ian Fitzgerald Commits to BYU

Missouri State graduate transfer Ian Fitzgerald committed to BYU on Sunday. Fitzgerald, an offensive tackle, committed to the Cougars over competing offers from the likes of Boise State, Memphis, Tulane, Utah State, and Coastal Carolina over a host of other Group of Five programs.

Fitzgerald, who has just one year of eligibility remaining, committed shortly after taking an official visit. Ian spent five years at Missouri State from 2018-2022 including a redshirt season and a free year of eligibility in 2020. Fitzgerald was a multi-year starter for Missouri State at right tackle. Per the Missouri State website, Fitzgerlad "Started all 12 games at right tackle in [2021] ... Allowed just one sack in pass protection all season ... Averaged 95% assignment grade from coaching staff, including 87% effort grade."

Fitzgerald is smart - he was named to the Missouri State Honor Roll in 2022. He also has great size at 6'5 and 300 pounds.

Offensive tackle was a position of need for BYU. Adding Fitzgerald will give BYU a potential starter at right tackle and more depth at that position. You can check out a few of his 2022 highlights below.

Fitzgerald is the seventh transfer that BYU has secured in this recruiting cycle. Fitzgerald joins fellow transfers Kedon Slovis, Aidan Robbins, Weylin Lapuaho, Jackson Cravens, Isaiah Bagnah, and Wyatt Dawe in Provo.

Stay tuned for more transfer portal updates and BYU continues to bolster its roster for next season.

