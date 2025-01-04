Oregon Running Back LaMarcus Bell Talks BYU Offer
While BYU is putting the finishing touches on the 2025 roster, they are also turning the page to the class of 2026 and identifying top targets at each position. One running back that has emerged over the last several weeks is Oregon native LaMarcus Bell. Bell picked up an offer from BYU and running backs coach Harvey Unga last month. We caught up with Bell to discuss his BYU offer and get an update on his recruitment.
Following a highly-productive junior season, Bell's recruitment has started to heat up. Aside from the recent BYU offer, he also holds offers from Cal, Oregon State, Illinois, Boise State, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington State.
As a junior at Lake Oswego High School, Bell finished with over 2,000 rushing yards, averaging 12.04 yards per carry as he led his team to the state championship game. He also added 142 receiving yards. He finished the season with 29 total touchdowns. He was named the Player of the Year by The Oregonian following the 2024 season and the OSAA 6A Offensive Player of the Year.
His abilities on film matched his on-field production. He does a variety of things at a high level. He has good vision, he has the ability to make defenders miss in space, and he can finish runs with physicality. Listed at 5'11 and 190 pounds, he is also effective as a receiver coming out of the backfield.
Bell had just recently gotten in touch with BYU when he picked up an offer. "We had been in touch for only a couple weeks," Bell said, "So to get that offer showed they had a lot of interest in me."
Bell is just getting to know BYU running backs coach Harvey Unga. On his relationship with Coach Unga, Bell said, "It’s just getting started, but so far it’s a great relationship we have. I see he puts a lot of effort and making sure his players succeed and that is amazing."
Bell has never visited BYU, although he has heard a few things about BYU's staff and facilities from 7v7 teammates. He's hoping to get out to Provo over the next few months. "I plan on going out there [to BYU] in the next couple months, maybe more towards spring, it’s still being determined."
Getting Bell on campus would be the first step to becoming a legitamate threat in his recruitment. As more and more schools evaluate the class of 2026, it's safe to expect Bell to land more offers in the coming months. Getting in on the process early can't hurt BYU's chances. Bell has the type of ability to be a multi-year starter should he choose BYU.