Priority BYU Target Nusi Taumoepeau Will Announce His College Decision This Week
One of BYU's top targets is set to announce his college decision this week. Westlake High School standout Nusi Taumoepeau will announce his college decision on Thursday August 1, his birthday. Taumoepeau will pick between his five finalists: BYU, Utah, Stanford, Cal, and Oklahoma State. Taumoepeau, a three-star prospect, took official visits to all five of his finalists this Summer. He also picked up offers from Iowa State, Arizona, Boise State, Miami, Washington, Washington State, Oregon State, and UNLV during his recruitment.
Taumoepeau is one of the most exciting prospects in the state in the 2025 recruiting class. He is violent and quick off the edge and he naturally gets to the quarterback. It only takes a few clips from his film to see why he is such a coveted recruit. He is a top 10 recruit in the state of Utah in the 2025 recruiting class.
BYU's defensive staff has been working tirelessly on the recruiting trail to improve the talent from top to bottom on defense, but there has been a particular focus on defensive ends. Taumoepeau is the kind of prospect that, should he pick the Cougars, could become a multi-year starter at BYU and elevate the performance of the defensive ends. Depending on his physical development over the next few years, he could also end up playing outside linebacker.
In the opinion of this author, Taumoepeau would be one of the best, if not the best, edge rushers that BYU has signed should he pick the Cougars. And in the last few recruiting classes, BYU has signed some talented edge rushers.
Taumoepeau has been a BYU target for a while now, but a recent development gives BYU a unique pitch in this one: his high school teammate is one of BYU's newest commits. Sale Fano, another defensive lineman from Westlake, committed to the Cougars over competing offers from Washington State, Hawaii, UNLV, New Mexico, and Utah Tech.
BYU swung and missed last week for California defensive tackle Semi Tualanga. It was a wire-to-wire battle that ended with Tualanga committing to Utah over BYU and UCLA. Getting Taumoepeau would give BYU some needed momentum on the recruiting trail.