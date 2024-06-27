Rising Offensive Tackle Andrew Williams Commits to BYU Football
On Thursday, rising offensive tackle prospect Andrew Williams committed to BYU and new offensive line coach TJ Woods. Williams picked up an offer from BYU earlier this month after a standout showing at BYU's Summer camp. He took an official visit to BYU last weekend and decided to shut down his recruitment and commit to the Cougars.
Williams has been catching the attention of seemingly every coach that sees him in person this Summer. He picked up his first Power Four offer from Kansas State in May after attending their camp. He went to Iowa State's camp a few days later and picked up an offer from the Cyclones. Then he picked up an offer from Kansas after attending their camp. Finally, he camped at BYU and picked up an offer from TJ Woods.
When Big 12 coaches got to see the development since his junior season up close, they offered him on the spot.
Williams took official visits to all four Big 12 schools that offered him a scholarship. It was BYU that beat out a few conference foes to land Williams' commitment. Outside of the Big 12 schools, Williams also picked up a handful of competing offers from Ivy League schools like Harvard, Yale, Princeton, and Columbia. Williams is a 4.0 student, so he became an early target for those Ivy League schools.
Williams will need to add weight before he can contribute at the P4 level, but there is so much to like about his 6'8 frame. He is listed at 6'8 and 275 pounds. He moves well laterally and his frame could add 25-50 pounds without batting an eye.
Wall is the seventh prospect to commit to BYU after taking an official visit last week. He joins wide receiver LaMason Waller, tight end Tucker Kelleher, defensive lineman Cole Cogshell, athlete Ulavai Fetuli, defensive lineman Kendal Wall, and tight end Jackson Doman as 2025 prospects that have committed over the last week.
In total, he is the 14th commit of BYU's 2025 class. He joins LaMason Waller, Cole Cogshell, Tyler Payne, Jackson Doman, Nolan Keeney, Blake Bryce, Cale Breslin, Ulavai Fetuli, Kelepi Vete, Tucker Kelleher, Sale Fano, Kendal Wall and Will Walker.