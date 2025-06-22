Speedy Wide Receiver Graham Livingston Commits to BYU Football
On Saturday, the BYU football program added more speed to the future wide receiver room. Ridgeline star Graham Livingston committed to BYU after taking an official visit. Livingston is the younger brother of former BYU safety and current BYU grad assistant Hayden Livingston.
Livingston is the first commitment of what could be an action-packed weekend for the BYU football program. BYU is currently hosting 16 players on campus for official visits.
Livingston was the most productive wide receiver in the state of Utah last season. He finished first in Utah in receiving yards with 1,624 yards and 15 touchdowns. He averaged 125 receiving yards per game. He also had five interceptions on the defensive side and he returned four of those interceptions for touchdowns.
Livingston is one of the fastest players in the state. In the offseason, he stars in track where he recently ran a 10.62 in the 100 meter dash.
Livngston picked up his first offer from Utah State back in September of 2024. He also picked up competing offers from Utah and Cal. BYU became the favorite to land Livingston as soon as they extended him an offer.
Fast forward to this week and Livingston committed to the Cougars after taking an official visit.
Livingston starred on both sides of the ball for Ridgeline High School. He was offered a scholarship to play wide receiver at BYU. "The offer is to play WR," Livingston said in an earlier interview. "I love the game and I’ll always be happy to do what’s best for the team, but I’m really excited to be coached by Fesi and be in the WR room!"
The first thing that stands out on Livingston's film is his speed. He has good hands and he runs crisp routes, but it's his speed that sets him apart from other prospects. It's his speed and versatility that BYU likes the most about his game.
"They like speed," Livingston joked when asked about what BYU likes most about his game. "But they like the versatility. The quickness to play inside and the speed to play outside. Fesi mentioned that he liked how I kept improving in all areas. That’s what I’ve always tried to do - just get better and become a more polished receiver each and every day."
Livingston is the third wide receiver to commit to BYU in the 2026 recruiting class. He joins fellow in-state product Legend Glasker and Washington native Terrance Saryon. BYU flipped Saryon from Washington last month.