Three Recruits Schedule BYU Official Visits, One Eliminates BYU From Finalists
Given the changes to the college football recruiting calendar, May and June have become the most important recruiting months of the year. The BYU coaching staff is working to finalize a long list of official visitors in June.
Earlier this week, three recruits scheduled official visits to BYU and another highly-touted recruited eliminated BYU from his list of finalists.
Malaki Lee Eliminates BYU
Four-star offensive tackle Malaki Lee is one of the top offensive tackle prospects in the country. The Hawaii native had previously named six finalists: BYU, Georgia, Texas, Alabama, Michigan, and USC. On Saturday, Lee trimmed his list to four finalists and BYU missed the cut.
While BYU won't land Lee coming out of high school, the BYU coaching staff has done a good job establishing relationships with him and his family. In the transfer portal era in college football, that can pay dividends down the road. If Lee opts to enter the transfer portal at some point in his career, BYU could have a chance to land him the second time around.
Three Recruits Schedule Official Visits
Speaking of offensive tackles from Hawaii, Esaiah Wong holds offers from BYU, UCLA, Cal, Arizona, Arizona State, Nebraska, Utah, Washington, and Boise State among others. Wong will take two official visits including one to Cal and one to BYU. Wong will take his official visit to BYU from June 19-21.
BYU missed out on the Malaki Lee sweepstakes, but landing Wong as a replacement would be a great result for BYU.
In-state wide receiver Graham Livingston scheduled an official visit to BYU for the same weekend. Livingston was the most productive wide receiver in the state of Utah last season. He finished first in Utah in receiving yards with 1,624 yards and 15 touchdowns. He averaged 125 receiving yards per game. He also had five interceptions on the defensive side and he returned four of those interceptions for touchdowns.
Last but not least, three-star running back LaMarcus Bell will take an official visit to BYU on the same weekend. Bell will take official visits to Washington State, and Cal. As a junior at Lake Oswego High School, Bell finished with over 2,000 rushing yards, averaging 12.04 yards per carry as he led his team to the state championship game. He also added 142 receiving yards. He finished the season with 29 total touchdowns. He was named the Player of the Year by The Oregonian following the 2024 season and the OSAA 6A Offensive Player of the Year.