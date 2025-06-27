Real Madrid's Club World Cup Opponents in Round of 16 Confirmed
Real Madrid have punched their tickets to the FIFA Club World Cup round of 16, where they will play a rematch of the 2017 Champions League final.
Los Blancos' 1–1 draw in Xabi Alonso's debut on the touchline is already a distant memory. Even without Kylian Mbappé available for the entire group stage of the Club World Cup, Real Madrid went on to secure a dominant 3–1 victory against Pachuca and a 3–0 win over RB Salzburg.
The Spanish giants ended the group stage with seven points, beating out Al Hilal for the top spot in Group H. The Saudi Pro League side settled for second place while Salzburg and Pachuca were eliminated from the tournament.
As the winners of Group H, Real Madrid will face off with the runners-up of Group G in the next stage of the competition.
Who Are Real Madrid Playing in the Club World Cup Round of 16?
Real Madrid are playing Juventus in the Club World Cup round of 16. The two sides will come face to face in a competitive fixture for the first time in five years.
There is a long history of Champions League clashes between Real Madrid and Juventus. Most recently, the Spanish giants eliminated the Old Lady in the 2018 quarterfinals en-route to their 13th Champions League title.
The season prior, Los Blancos defeated Juventus 4–1 in the Champions League final to become the first and only team to ever top the competition in back-to-back seasons.
Real Madrid's previous dominance over Juventus will give them plenty of confidence heading into the knockout match at the Club World Cup. The team will prefer the matchup over Manchester City, who they would have faced had they finished second in Group H.
Real Madrid and Juventus will clash on July 1 at Hard Rock Stadium.
