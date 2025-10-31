Three Recruits that BYU is Looking to Add to the 2026 Recruiting Class
During a bye week, BYU coaches will spend a little more time recruiting than they would during a typical game week. BYU currently has a top 25 class and there are still players that BYU is hoping to add to the 2026 recruiting class. Here are three players that are still on the market that BYU is looking to add.
1. Tradon Bessinger - QB
On Monday, four-star quarterback and former Boise State Tradon Bessinger scheduled his BYU official visit. Bessinger, who de-committed from Boise State just a few hours before announcing his BYU visit, is one of the top signal-callers in Utah. He committed to the Broncos back in May, but that didn't stop schools like BYU, UCLA, and Iowa from offering him a scholarship.
Bessinger has had a fantastic senior season as he prepares to lead his team into to the playoffs. He is averaging 360 passing yards per game and he has thrown 44 touchdowns to just 3 interceptions in 10 games. He leads one of the best offenses in the state at Davis High School. The Darts are state championship contenders.
BYU already has a quarterback committed in the 2026 recruiting class: five-star quarterback Ryder Lyons. Why would BYU want to add another quarterback with Lyons already on board? Lyons is scheduled to enroll for the 2027 season after he serves a mission. If Bessinger commits and enrolls in 2026, he could be the 2026 quarterback for BYU. If he opts to serve a mission, he would return in 2028 and could be the quarterback for that class.
BYU likes to add one quarterback per class, and because of missions, Bessinger would be in a different class from Ryder Lyons.
2. Ramzak Fruean - LB
Linebacker Ramzak Fruean was a BYU target before he committed to UCLA. Then, UCLA fired its head coach and Fruean re-opened his recruitment. Fruean took an official visit to BYU earlier this month and he has taken official visits to Arizona and Washington as well. The 6'4 linebacker and Washington native won't be easy to sway from an in-state school like Washington, but that's exactly what BYU is trying to do.
3. Ammon Alexander - OL
2026 offensive lineman Ammon Alexander has had a nice senior season and his offer sheet is growing by the day. Alexander has picked up offers from West Virginia, UCLA, BYU, Vanderbilt, and Navy just this month. The Arizona native picked up a BYU offer on Thursday.