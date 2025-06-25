Top Social Media Reactions to BYU Landing Five-Star Quarterback Ryder Lyons
On Tuesday, BYU pulled off a massive recruiting victory when five-star quarterback Ryder Lyons committed to BYU. Social media was buzzing when Ryder Lyons joined the Pat McAfee show to announce his commitment to BYU. In this article, we will recap the top reactions on social media.
It's been quite the run for BYU athletics on the recruiting trail. Over the last year, BYU has landed the nation's top basketball recruit in AJ Dybansta and one of the nation's top quarterbacks in Ryder Lyons.
BYU signee McKay Madsen pointed out that there are "no more excuses" to not play at BYU.
Drake Toll of Locked on Big 12 believes this kind of commitment represents a new era of BYU landing high-profile recruits.
One USC fan took the time to congratulate the missionaries for landing Ryder Lyons.
BYU can't comment on Lyons until he is officially signed, but they did send out this clip when Lyons announced his commitment.
Here is a thread of some of Lyons' top plays.
Over the last year, two BYU commits have announced their commitments to BYU on ESPN.
During his appearance on the Pat McAfee show, Lyons said that NIL was not the primary factor in his recruitment.
BYU assistant quarterbacks coach Matt Mitchell, who played an important role in Lyons' recruitment, sent out this post when Lyons committed.
College football analyst Josh Pate posted a picture of BYU's stock moving up and to the right after Lyons committed. Pate hasn't always been an advocate for BYU, but BYU's recruiting efforts might be winning him over.
Our friend Jeff Hansen put together this world-class graphic of BYU offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick.
Ryder's high school coach took to social media to congratulate Lyons on his BYU commitment.
