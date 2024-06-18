Updated List of BYU Official Visitors for This Week
The biggest week of Summer official visits will kickoff on Tuesday for Kalani Sitake and the BYU football program. BYU is set to host a large group of official visitors throughout the week. The first batch of recruits will arrive on Tuesday and will be on campus until Thursday. The Second batch of prospects will start their official visits on Friday and wrap up their visits on Sunday. Here is a list of the players that have announced their plans to officially visit BYU. New additions to the list are in bold.
It's worth noting that there are a few more visitors scheduled that haven't announced their visit plans.
June 18-20 Group
- Cale Breslin - RB (Commit)
- Shelton Fuller - ATH
- Stevie Amar - TE
- Nusi Taumoepeau - Edge
Nusi Taumoepeau announced his plans to officially visit BYU this week. Taumoepeau is one of the most exciting in-state prospects in the 2025 class.
New BYU running back commit Cale Breslin is scheduled to be on campus for his official visit this week. Breslin picked the Cougars over competing offers from the likes of Wisconsin, San Diego State, Indiana, Syracuse, Hawaii, FAU, and UConn. Breslin fits the mold of the successful running backs during the Sitake era, and he has the potential to make an early impact at BYU.
Two other prospects will be on campus at the same time. Shelton Fuller is an athlete out of Texas that is being recruited by a handful of Big 12 schools. BYU is one of five schools that Stevie Amar will officially visit. Before he makes his college decision, he will also take official visits to Cal, Arizona State, Boston College, and Baylor. During his recruitment, Amar also picked up competing offers from Texas Tech, Louisville, Oregon State, Washington State, and San Diego State among others.
June 20-23 Group
The larger group of recruits will be in Provo for the weekend. Here is the list of players that have announced their plans to officially visit.
- LaMason Waller - WR
- Kelepi Vete - DL (Commit)
- Blake Bryce - TE (Commit)
- Tyler Payne - LB (Commit)
- Semi Tualanga - DL (Date not confirmed)
- Sam Turner - WR
- Kendal Wall - DE
- McKay Madsen - ATH
- Tucker Kelleher - TE
McKay Madsen and Tucker Kelleher are the latest additions to this list. Madsen is an exciting prospect that could play either linebacker or running back at the next level.
Visits Already Completed
A handful of highly-touted recruits have already completed their BYU official visits this Summer, including the likes of Aaron Dunn, Micah Matthews, Cyrus Polu, and Alai Kalaniuvalu.