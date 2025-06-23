What's Next for BYU Football Recruiting After Big Official Visit Weekend?
The most important recruiting weekend of the modern era has come and gone. 16 official visitors arrived at BYU on Thursday for visits that lasted through Sunday. Of the 16 official visitors, 10 of them were not committed to BYU at the start of the visits. BYU already got one commitment from wide receiver Graham Livingston and they are hoping to pick up many more in the coming days.
What's next for BYU on the recruiting trail after a massive weekend of official visits?
The Waiting Game
And now we wait. Of the nine uncommitted players that were on campus last weekend, most of them are expected to make their college decisions over the next few weeks.
However, only a few of them have announced when they will make their college decisions. Defensive lineman Prince Williams will announce his college decision on July 4th after taking official visits to Utah, Arizona, and BYU. Ryder Lyons will make his decision on Tuesday, June 24th. More on Lyons in a moment.
Beyond those two, the decisions/announcements could come at any point.
BYU cornerbacks coach Jernaro Gilford hinted at a commitment on Monday morning just minutes after BYU target Jaxson Gates backed off his Syracuse commitment. You can read into that what you will, but it's safe to expect at least one commitment announcement soon.
All Eyes on Ryder Lyons
For years, BYU has been recruiting Ryder Lyons as national powers have entered his recruitment. The Cougars have stayed in the battle despite most national outlets discounting BYU's pursuits until recently. Lyons was on campus for his BYU official visit over the weekend.
He will announce his college decision on Tuesday and this looks like a two-way battle between BYU and Oregon.
Lyons would be a massively important addition for the future of the BYU football program. He would help BYU's recruiting efforts in 2026 and beyond.
Flip Watch
If BYU lands Ryder Lyons and a few more players that were at BYU over the weekend, BYU will have a national spotlight on its 2026 recruiting class.
In that scenario, the next thing for BYU on the recruiting trail will be to capitalize on the momentum. Maybe it's someone they try to flip during the season or some coveted recruits that become available with the coaching carousel.
BYU typically lands 1-2 players late in the cycle that match that description. This year, BYU could have the opportunity to land a few more if the likes of Lyons, Harris, Mulitalo and others are on board. Great players want to play with other great players, and that's something BYU will be able to pitch from now until signing day.