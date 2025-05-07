Wide Receiver Graham Livingston Discusses New BYU Offer
It's officially recruiting season for the BYU football program. Over the course of the next two months, the foundation of the 2026 recruiting class will come together. The Cougars are still adding prospects to their 2026 wish list. Earlier this week, BYU extended an offer to in-state wide receiver Graham Livingston. We caught up with Livingston to discuss his most recent offer from BYU.
Livingston was the most productive wide receiver in the state of Utah last season. He finished first in Utah in receiving yards with 1,624 yards and 15 touchdowns. He averaged 125 receiving yards per game. He also had five interceptions on the defensive side and he returned four of those interceptions for touchdowns.
Livingston is one of the fastest players in the state. In the offseason, he stars in track where he recently ran a 10.62 in the 100 meter dash.
Livngston picked up his first offer from Utah State back in September. After the season, he picked up an offer from the University of Utah. Livingston tells BYU On SI that he has been to BYU camps over the years and attended a few games, but it wasn't until recently that he started to regularly communicate with BYU's staff.
Fast forward to this week and Livingston picked up an offer from BYU wide receivers coach Fesi Sitake. "The conversation was great," Livingston said. "He asked a lot of questions about me and my goals and future plans. He talked about his evaluation process, his recruiting philosophy, what he looks for and what’s most important to him...we talked about my skillset and then he gave me some awesome coaching points."
Livingston starred on both sides of the ball for Ridgeline High School. He was offered a scholarship to play wide receiver at BYU. "The offer is to play WR," Livingston said. "I love the game and I’ll always be happy to do what’s best for the team, but I’m really excited to be coached by Fesi and be in the WR room!"
The first thing that stands out on Livingston's film is his speed. He has good hands and he runs crisp routes, but it's his speed that sets him apart from other prospects. It's his speed and versatility that BYU likes the most about his game.
"They like speed," Livingston joked when asked about what BYU likes most about his game. "But they like the versatility. The quickness to play inside and the speed to play outside. Fesi mentioned that he liked how I kept improving in all areas. That’s what I’ve always tried to do - just get better and become a more polished receiver each and every day."
As Livingston weighs his college options, his decision will come down to three primary factors. "I want to play for a staff and coach to help me grow and learn those lessons on and off the field," Livingston said. "Also, [I'm] looking for a place where I can have a great relationship with all my teammates and get a top-not education."
Livingston will have multiple opportunities to be at BYU over the next two months. He will be on BYU's campus soon for the state track finals. He will also participate in BYU's 7-on-7 event and high school camp. Last but certainly not least, he plans to take an official visit as well.
The Cougars are looking to add multiple in-state wide receivers in the 2026 recruiting class. The Cougars already have a commitment from Lehi wide receiver Legend Glasker, the cousin of BYU star Isaiah Glasker. There are a few more in-state wide receivers that BYU would love to add and Graham Livingston is one of those players.