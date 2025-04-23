Wide Receiver Legend Glasker Discusses Commitment to BYU
On Sunday night, local standout wide receiver Legend Glasker committed to BYU. Glasker had official visits scheduled to Cal, Washington State, and BYU. Instead of letting his official visits play out, Glasker opted to lock in his commitment to BYU. We caught up with Glasker to discuss his decision to commit to the Cougars.
"One thing that I really wanted to focus on was success," Glasker said on his decision to commit to BYU. "I saw so much success in BYU. All of my other offers were good programs, but the way BYU football is wired, and the way they come out and dominate their opponent every snap, is great and I want to be apart of that."
BYU fans will recognize the Glasker name. Legend is the first cousin of current star BYU linebacker Isaiah Glasker. Legend hopes to share the field with his cousin in 2026. Glasker told BYU On SI he plans to enroll in January of 2026 to participate in Spring camp.
"I really can’t wait to share the field with my cousin," Legend said. "Me and him are going to kill it on the field. It’s going to be very fun for people to watch."
Glasker first committed to BYU wide receivers coach Fesi Sitake. "That call was probably one of the best calls that any football player could imagine," Glasker said. "When I told [Coach Fesi] that I wanted to commit to BYU, he just started screaming... [he] was telling me how grateful he is to land a young talented man like me."
Glasker was one of the top wide receivers in the state last season. He played only seven games and he finished with 781 receiving yards. His 111.6 receiving yards per game ranked fourth in the state.
Most importantly, he played his best in the biggest moments. In the 6A Semifinals against eventual state champion Corner Canyon, Glasker had 10 receptions for 129 yards and 4 touchdowns. He had a receiving touchdown in overtime to keep Lehi's season alive until a missed PAT ended the game at 35-34.
In an earlier game against Lone Peak, Glasker hauled in 8 receptions for 230 yards and 2 touchdowns.
He is quick off the line of scrimmage and he possesses the speed of a deep threat wide receiver. He is also dangerous after the catch. He is being recruited primarily by Fesi Sitake, so wide receiver is the position he would likely play at the next level, although he is listed as an athlete and could play a few different positions.
On what he would tell to other recruits consider BYU, Glasker said. "I would tell other recruits to experience a home game at BYU," Glasker said. "The amount of fans that are there to give all their energy for a great program tells you a lot."
Glasker is part of a 2026 recruiting class that has the potential to be one of the best in BYU history. He gives BYU another local player to build on in the coming months. He is the first wide receiver to commit to BYU in the 2026 class.