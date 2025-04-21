Local Wide Receiver Prospect Legend Glasker Commits to BYU Football
On Sunday night, three-star wide receiver and local standout Legend Glasker committed to BYU. Glasker picked the Cougars over competing offers from Cal, Washington State, Colorado State, Hawaii, Utah State, San Jose State, and UNLV. Glasker had locked in three official visits to BYU, Washington State, and Cal. Instead of waiting for those official visits to make his college decision, Glasker locked down his recruitment and committed to BYU.
Legend Glasker. Glasker, who is the cousin of star BYU linebacker Isaiah Glasker, preps just a few miles up the road from BYU at Lehi High School.
Glasker is quite familiar with the BYU football program. Not only does he have family ties to BYU, but he first got in touch with BYU during his sophomore season. He attended the BYU Summer camp last June and has been in touch with BYU wide receivers coach Fesi Sitake.
It was coach Sitake that extended him an offer to BYU as a wide receiver. "During the season, Coach Jay Hill hinted to me that I would be good at cornerback," Glasker told BYU On SI in an earlier interview. "But Fesi likes me so much at receiver. A lot of coaches like me for both, but I'm being recruited as a receiver from BYU."
As a junior at Lehi, Glasker was one of the top wide receivers in the state of Utah. He played only seven games and he finished with 781 receiving yards. His 111.6 receiving yards per game ranked fourth in the state.
Perhaps most importantly, he played his best in the biggest moments. In the 6A Semifinals against eventual state champion Corner Canyon, Glasker had 10 receptions for 129 yards and 4 touchdowns. He had a receiving touchdown in overtime to keep Lehi's season alive until a missed PAT ended the game at 35-34.
In an earlier game against Lone Peak, Glasker hauled in 8 receptions for 230 yards and 2 touchdowns.
Glasker is quick off the line of scrimmage, he possesses the speed of a deep threat wide receiver, and he has excellent hands. He is dangerous after the catch and can absorb contact through his routes. His film, in the opinion of this author, is better than his offer list and star rating suggest. He has the potential to become a starting-caliber wide receiver at BYU.
Lehi High School is an imortant storyline in BYU's 2026 recruiting class. Glasker is the second Lehi Pioneer to commit to BYU in the 2026 glass joining edge rusher PJ Takitaki. One of their teammates, running back Devaughn Eka, is another BYU target. BYU fans will want to pay extra attention to the Lehi football team this Fall.