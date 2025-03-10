Cal Freshman Jeremiah Wilkinson Named ACC Sixth Man of the Year
Cal freshman guard Jeremiah Wilkinson was named the ACC Men’s Basketball Sixth Man of the Year even though he has been a starter for the past 13 games.
Also sophomore guard Andrej Stojakovic received honorable mention on the ACC al-conference tea announced on Monday. Stojakovic is averaging 16.8 points, which is ninth-best in the ACC.
Wilkinson also was named to ACC’s five-player All-Rookie Team, and he finished second for the voting for ACC rookie of the year.
The 2024-25 All-ACC Team was determined by an 81-member panel of the league’s 18 head coaches and 63 members of the media. To no one’s surprise, Duke’s Cooper Flagg was named the ACC player of the year and the ACC rookie of the year.
Cal did not have any player named to the first-, second- or third-team all-ACC squads.
Wilkinson is averaging 15.4 points per game heading into Cal’s opening-round game of the ACC tournament against Virginia Tech on Tuesday in Charlotte, North Carolina. However, Wilkinson’s best work has been done as a starter. In the 13 games he has played since being elevated to the starting lineup, Wilkinson is averaging 20.3 points per contest.
2024-25 ACC AWARDS
Player of the Year – Cooper Flagg, Fr., G/F, Duke
Defensive Player of the Year – Chucky Hepburn, Sr., G, Louisville
Rookie of the Year – Cooper Flagg, G/F, Duke
Most Improved Player – Donald Hand Jr., So., Boston College
Sixth Man of the Year – Jeremiah Wilkinson, Fr., G, California
Coach of the Year – Pat Kelsey, Louisville
2024-25 ALL-ACC TEAM
FIRST TEAM
Name, School, Points
Cooper Flagg, Duke, 400
Maxime Raynaud, Stanford, 392
Chucky Hepburn, Louisville, 364
Chase Hunter, Clemson, 328
Hunter Sallis, Wake Forest, 257
SECOND TEAM
RJ Davis, North Carolina, 241
Markus Burton, Notre Dame, 238
Ian Schieffelin, Clemson, 225
Kon Knueppel, Duke, 208
Jamir Watkins, Florida State, 150
THIRD TEAM
Terrence Edwards Jr., Louisville, 125
Tyrese Proctor, Duke, 72
Baye Ndongo, Georgia Tech, 72
Boopie Miller, SMU, 71
Jaland Lowe, Pitt, 62
HONORABLE MENTION
Matthew Cleveland, Miami, 49
Andrej Stojakovic, California, 48
Naithan George, Georgia Tech, 40
Isaac McKneely, Virginia, 38
J.J. Starling, Syracuse, 32
Donald Hand Jr., Boston College, 29
Cameron Hildreth, Wake Forest, 26
Khaman Maluach, Duke, 23
Viktor Lakhin, Clemson, 20
Eddie Lampkin, Syracuse, 19
Rookie of the Year
Cooper Flagg, Duke, 79 votes
Jeremiah Wilkinson, California, 2
Sixth Man Of the Year
Jeremiah Wilkinson, California, 22 votes
Duncan Powell, Georgia Tech, 1
Ian Jackson, North Carolina, 13
Maliq Brown, Duke, 11
Kario Oquendo, SMU, 11
Isaiah Evans, Duke, 9
All-Rookie Team
Cooper Flagg, Duke, 80 votes
Kon Knueppel, Duke, 79
Ian Jackson, North Carolina, 65
Jeremiah Wilkinson, California, 59
Khaman Maluach, Duke, 47