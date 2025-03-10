Cal Sports Report

Cal Freshman Jeremiah Wilkinson Named ACC Sixth Man of the Year

No Cal players on the first-, second or third-team all-conference squads. Andrej Stojakovic gets honorable mention

Jake Curtis

Jeremiah Wilkinson
Jeremiah Wilkinson / Matt Cashore-Imagn Images
In this story:

Cal freshman guard Jeremiah Wilkinson was named the ACC Men’s Basketball Sixth Man of the Year even though he has been a starter for the past 13 games.

Also sophomore guard Andrej Stojakovic received honorable mention on the ACC al-conference tea announced on Monday. Stojakovic is averaging 16.8 points, which is ninth-best in the ACC.

Wilkinson also was named to ACC’s five-player All-Rookie Team, and he finished second for the voting for ACC rookie of the year.

The 2024-25 All-ACC Team was determined by an 81-member panel of the league’s 18 head coaches and 63 members of the media.  To no one’s surprise, Duke’s Cooper Flagg was named the ACC player of the year and the ACC rookie of the year.

Cal did not have any player named to the first-, second- or third-team all-ACC squads.

Wilkinson is averaging 15.4 points per game heading into Cal’s opening-round game of the ACC tournament against Virginia Tech on Tuesday in Charlotte, North Carolina. However, Wilkinson’s best work has been done as a starter. In the 13 games he has played since being elevated to the starting lineup, Wilkinson is averaging 20.3 points per contest.

 
2024-25 ACC AWARDS

Player of the Year – Cooper Flagg, Fr., G/F, Duke

Defensive Player of the Year – Chucky Hepburn, Sr., G, Louisville

Rookie of the Year – Cooper Flagg, G/F, Duke

Most Improved Player – Donald Hand Jr., So., Boston College

Sixth Man of the Year – Jeremiah Wilkinson, Fr., G, California

Coach of the Year – Pat Kelsey, Louisville
 
2024-25 ALL-ACC TEAM

FIRST TEAM

Name, School, Points

Cooper Flagg, Duke, 400

Maxime Raynaud, Stanford, 392

Chucky Hepburn, Louisville, 364

Chase Hunter, Clemson, 328

Hunter Sallis, Wake Forest, 257

SECOND TEAM

RJ Davis, North Carolina, 241

Markus Burton, Notre Dame, 238

Ian Schieffelin, Clemson, 225

Kon Knueppel, Duke, 208

Jamir Watkins, Florida State, 150

THIRD TEAM

Terrence Edwards Jr., Louisville, 125

Tyrese Proctor, Duke, 72

Baye Ndongo, Georgia Tech, 72

Boopie Miller, SMU, 71

Jaland Lowe, Pitt, 62
 
HONORABLE MENTION

Matthew Cleveland, Miami, 49

Andrej Stojakovic, California, 48

Naithan George, Georgia Tech, 40

Isaac McKneely, Virginia, 38

J.J. Starling, Syracuse, 32

Donald Hand Jr., Boston College, 29

Cameron Hildreth, Wake Forest, 26

Khaman Maluach, Duke, 23

Viktor Lakhin, Clemson, 20

Eddie Lampkin, Syracuse, 19
 

Rookie of the Year

Cooper Flagg, Duke, 79 votes

Jeremiah Wilkinson, California, 2
 
Sixth Man Of the Year

Jeremiah Wilkinson, California, 22 votes

Duncan Powell, Georgia Tech, 1

Ian Jackson, North Carolina, 13

Maliq Brown, Duke, 11

Kario Oquendo, SMU, 11

Isaiah Evans, Duke, 9
 

All-Rookie Team

Cooper Flagg, Duke, 80 votes

Kon Knueppel, Duke, 79

Ian Jackson, North Carolina, 65

Jeremiah Wilkinson, California, 59

Khaman Maluach, Duke, 47
 

Published |Modified
Jake Curtis
JAKE CURTIS

Jake Curtis worked in the San Francisco Chronicle sports department for 27 years, covering virtually every sport, including numerous Final Fours, several college football national championship games, an NBA Finals, world championship boxing matches and a World Cup. He was a Cal beat writer for many of those years, and won awards for his feature stories.

Home/Basketball