Cal Women's Basketball: Marta Suarez Enters Transfer Portal
Marta Suarez, who started 69 games for the Cal women's basketball team the past two seasons, has entered the transfer portal, according to Talia Goodman of On3.
Suarez has one more year of college eligibility after averaging 12.9 points and 7.2 rebounds this season for Cal, which finished with a 25-9 record and reached the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2019. She also made 31.5% of her three-point attempts.
Suarez's entry into the transfer portal means Lulu Twidale is the only starter from the 2024-25 Cal team that will return next season. However, incoming Cal freshman Puff Morris played in the girls McDonald's All-American game on Tuesday and looked like she is ready to compete immediately at the college level.
Suarez reportedly added a "do not contact" tag to her transfer portal entry, which usually means the player had already decided on her future. Whether Suarez will move to another team or terminate her college experience is unclear.
In 2023-24, Suarez was Cal's second-leading scorer when she averaged 11.9 points and 6.9 rebounds as a starter.
Suarez has played four years of college basketball -- two seasons at Tennessee and two at Cal -- but she was eligible for another season because her freshman season was in 2020-21. Players that played in 2020-21 were granted an extra season because that season was affected by the pandemic.
Also, On3 indicates that Cal freshman Kamryn Mafua has entered the transfer portal. She played in 15 games this season for the Golden Bears and averaged 5.7 minutes, 1.6 points and 0.9 rebounds.
