Fardaws Aimaq Again Shows He Can Rebound in Summer Game
Former Cal center Fardaws Aimaq played his fifth summer league game on Thursday afternoon in Las Vegas, and his stat line resembled his numbers in his previous summer games.
The 6-foot-11 Aimaq had been a starter in his previous four summer games -- two for the Kings and the last two for the Nuggets -- but he came off the bench in Thursday's game. He played a little more than11 minutes for the Nuggets in Thursday's game and finished with just two points on 1-for-2 shooting in Denver's 86-71 loss to the Indiana Pacers.
However, he again showed his ability to rebound and pass while setting screens all over the court. He finished with five rebounds and two assists, which doesn't sound like a lot but considering he played less than 12 minutes, those numbers are impressive.
In his previous game for Denver on Tuesday, Aimaq had two points, seven rebounds and two assists in 19 minutes as starter. His most most productive offensive game with Denver came on Sunday when he had eight points but just one rebound and no assists.
His first two summer league games were with the Sacramento Kings in San Francisco. .Aimaq had eight points, nine rebounds and four assists in his first games with the Kings, and he put up four points, eight rebounds and a team-high five assists in his second contest with the Kings.
Aimaq missed the Kings' third game with an injury and was not added to the Kings' squad for the Las Vegas summer league. But the Nuggets picked him up, which suggests some teams have interest in him.
Aimaq averaged 14.5 points and 11.0 rebounds in his only season at Cal, and his goal is to make a team's roster for preseason training camp. He is a longshot to make a regular-season NBA roster, but he might want to play in the G-League or overseas.
