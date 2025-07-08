SI

Why Nikola Jokic Reportedly Won't Sign Extension With Nuggets This Summer

It's looking like a simple calculus for the future Hall of Famer.

Patrick Andres

Nikola Jokic jogs during Game 7 of the Nuggets' playoff series against the Thunder.
Nikola Jokic jogs during Game 7 of the Nuggets' playoff series against the Thunder.
As he enters his age-30 season, the Denver Nuggets appear as eager as ever to keep center Nikola Jokic around for the long haul.

However, for a simple reason, it appears Jokic is going to make them wait. Jokic will not sign an extension with the Nuggets this offseason, according to a Tuesday afternoon report from Bennett Durando of the Denver Post.

Instead, per Durando, Jokic will wait until the summer of 2026—when a significantly more lucrative payday looms. If Jokic signed an extension this summer, it would earn him as much as $212 million over three years. If he waits, he may be able to make as much as $292 million.

Jokic—a top-two finisher in the NBA's MVP voting in each of the last five seasons—averaged career highs in points and assists in 2025. He led Denver to the Western Conference semifinals, where it lost for the second straight season since its 2023 NBA title.

A surefire future Hall of Famer, Jokic is a three-time MVP, a seven-time All-Star, and a seven-time All-NBA selection.

