Cal Basketball: Bears Make It Official, Signing BJ Omot and DJ Campbell
Mark Madsen has been a busy basketball coach, getting commitments from nine transfer players since April 8. On Monday, Cal announced the signing of the first two of those.
In the fold officially are BJ Omot, a 6-foot-8, 186-pound forward who was a first-team All-Summit League selection at North Dakota this season, and DeJuan “DJ” Campbell, a 6-2 guard and double-digit scorer from Western Carolina.
With their signings, we have Madsen’s first public comments about each player.
Omot provided North Dakota with 14.8 points, 4.1 rebounds per game last season and has two years’ eligibility with the Bears.
Madsen on Omot:
"BJ's skills, size and length make him a very impressive basketball player and a great addition to our program. He has guard-like skills in a 6-foot-8 frame and his high-flying, explosive abilities make him a natural scorer on the wing. BJ has huge potential and we can't wait to have him and his family wearing Blue and Gold."
Campbell averaged 11.6 points, 3.7 rebounds last season and comes to Cal with two years’ eligibility remaining.
Madsen on Campbell:
"DJ plays a tough, intense brand of basketball that will make our program better right away. He’s a skilled player with or without the ball in his hands, and is a strong shooter who made 47% of his 3-pointers in conference play last year. DJ carries himself professionally on and off the court and knows what it takes to win – we're excited to welcome him and his family to Bear Territory.”
The Bears had just two returning scholarship players — who combined for 12 points last season — when the mad rush to the transfer portal began.
Cal now has nine transfers committed — including one from junior college — along with two returnees and previously signed incoming freshman guard Jeremiah Wilkinson.
The other seven spring commitments: Forwards Andrej Stojakovic, Rytis Petraitis, Josh Ola-Joseph and Jeff Nwankwo, big men Mady Sissoko and Lee Dort, and point guard Christian Tucker.