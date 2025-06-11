And Now for the Really Big News About Aaron Rodgers: He's Married
Some major news came of Aaron Rodgers’ first meeting with Pittsburgh media on Tuesday.
No, the former Cal star is not injured. No, he didn’t make any wild claims. And, no, he didn’t say anything derogatory about New York Jets management or players.
The news is that he’s married and has been married for a couple months.
But the 41-year-old Rodgers, who had had some very public romantic relationships – with race-car driver Danica Patrick and actresses Olivia Munn and Shailene Woodley – is keeping this relationship private, at least for the time beaing . He did not reveal the identity of his new bride.
The news came out Tuesday when Rodgers was asked about the ring on a finger on his left hand.
"It's a wedding ring," Rodgers told reporters.
There had been speculation he was married when Rodgers was shown wearing a dark-colored band on his ring finger at a Kentucky Derby in early May. The speculation heightened when a photo of Rodgers during his signing with the Steelers showed a ring on his finger. And the right-handed Rodgers practiced with the ring on his left hand on Tuesday.
Rodgers had revealed on the Pat McAfee Show in December that he had a girlfriend named Brittani (with an I at the end), and it is only assumed that his wife is named Brittani. He said specifically it was not Brittany Spears, noting it was spelled differently.
So naturally People magazine was on the case.
People noted that in April, Rodgers revealed on the Pat McAfee Show that he was in a serious relationship.
"I'm in a different phase of my life," he said. "I'm 41 years old, I’m in a serious relationship. I have off the field stuff going on that requires my attention."
People also noted that in the Netflix docuseries Aaron Rodgers: Enigma, he said that dating public figures made things more difficult.
“I didn’t do myself any favors with some of the girls I dated after that that were in the public eye," he said in the series. "I definitely hated it at first — like, really despised it. I enjoyed my private life."
Now the question is whether Rodgers’ wedding plans had anything to do with why he delayed his signing with the Steelers for so long.
There’s always something going on with the four-time MVP, who agreed to a one-year, $13.65 million deal with the Steelers.
And now he's off the sports page and onto entertainment pages again. Note how this E! News person pronounces Pat McAfee's name.
