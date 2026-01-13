Arizona Transfer Cornerback Commits to Cal

Arizona transfer cornerback Marquis Groves-Killebrew, who played in seven games for the Wildcats in 2025, announced on social media on Tuesday that he has committed to Cal.

Cal will be Groves-Killebrew’s fourth team in five years. He was a redshirt junior this past season, when he recorded seven tackles but no other statistics. He was a highly recruited player coming out of high school in Georgia.

Groves-Killebrew played in six games early in the 2025 season, but then missed the next five games with an injury. He then played in the Wildcats’ 24-19 loss to SMU in the Holiday Bowl. He did not start any of Arizona’s games in 2025.

In 2024, he played in 10 games, including six starts, and recorded 26 tackles and four pass breakups.

Groves-Killebrew is from Atlanta, Georgia, and he was a four-star recruit coming out of North Cobb High School in Kennesaw, Georgia.

He had offers from Georgia, Ohio State, Texas, Penn State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Miami, LSU, Michigan and Tennessee among others coming out of high school, and he originally committed to Georgia.

But he decommitted and signed with Texas A&M.

Groves-Killebrew played in three games at Texas A&M before transferring to Louisville.

He spent one season at Louisville before transferring to Arizona prior to the 2024 season.

Cal needs help at the cornerback spot with its two 2025 standout corners, Hezekiah Masses and Paco Austin, preparing for the NFL draft.

Players have until January 15 to enter the transfer portal, but they can commit to a school at any time once they are in the portal.

