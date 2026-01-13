Cal Transfer LB Cade Uluave Commits to BYU

Cal transfer Cade Uluave, who has been a standout inside linebacker for the Golden Bears the past three seasons, has committed to BYU, according to Matt Zenitz and Chris Hummer of CBS Sports and 247 Sports.

Uluave was a first-team all-ACC selection this past season as a junior, when he was also a captain for Cal. The 247 Sports site ranked him as the top linebacker in the transfer portal this year. On3 Sports ranked him 12th at the position.

When Uluave entered the transfer portal, he reportedly indicated that he was looking to see what was available and did not rule out a return to Cal. However, it is now reported that he is headed to the Big 12 and BYU.

Uluave is from South Jordan, Utah, which is about 30 miles from BYU in Provo, Utah..

Cal was originally scheduled to play BYU in 2026, but when the ACC opted to increase its conference schedule from eight games to nine games, Cal had to drop one nonconference game. The game that was dropped was BYU.

Cal lost both of its 2025 starting inside linebackers to the transfer portal. Cal redshirt freshman linebacker Luke Ferrelli committed to Clemson a week ago.

BYU finished with a 12-2 record this past season and was No. 12 in the final College Football Playoff rankings.

The Cougars finished 19th in the country in 2025 in scoring defense, allowing 19.1 points per game, and they were 35th in total defense.

The 6-foot-1, 235-pound, 20-year-old Uluave was named the Pac-12 Freshman Defensive Player of the Year in 2023.

The next season, he had 71 tackles, including three tackles for loss, and one interception as a sophomore in 2024.

This past season he finished with 100 tackles in 12 games. His 8.3 tackles per game in 2025 ranked fourth in the ACC, and his 12 tackles for loss ranked 12th in the conference.

His best game in 2025 came against Virginia Tech, when he had 19 tackles, three tackles for loss and two sacks.

Players can enter the transfer portal until January 15, but once they are in the portal, they can commit to a new school at any time.

Cal has added Texas A&M linebacker Tristan Jernigan from the transfer portal, but new Cal head coach Tosh Lupoi may want to get another linebacker out of the transfer portal.

